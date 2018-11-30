Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Panipat goes on floors

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period drama Panipat. Arjun on Friday tweeted: “Embarking on a journey like never before… with Ashutosh sir and our entire team.”

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is starring with Arjun in the movie, said she is excited to start this “new chapter”.

She tweeted: “Our Panipat journey begins today. Super excited for this new chapter.. going to join you guys in two days. Let’s do this! Panipat shoot begins today.”

Sanjay Dutt, who plays an important role in Panipat, wished the team best of luck. He wrote on Twitter, “Best wishes to the entire team of #Panipat! I’ll join you guys soon. @agpplofficial @AshGowariker #SunitaGowariker @visionworldfilm @RohitShelatkar @arjunk26 @kritisanon #PanipatShootBeginsToday”

Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat, which will tell the story of what led to the Third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. It also stars Sanjay Dutt.