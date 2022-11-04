scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor turn cheerleaders for sister Janhvi Kapoor on ‘Mili day’

Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa's Mili was released in the theatres today, November 4.

mili, janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor's Mili was released today.

On November 4, Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Mili was released in theatres, and her loved ones and closest friends wished her all the luck. After Boney Kapoor’s touching post for the actor, brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor also penned down their wishes.

Arjun took to Instagram posts and shared a heartfelt message for Janhvi. He shared a throwback photo featuring himself and a young Janhvi and wrote, “You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili – what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve.Love you lots!”

 

Khushi also took to Instagram stories and wrote, “It’s Mili day today!! So proud of you miss you so much @janhvikapoor.” Maheep Kapoor also gave a shout-out to Janhvi and said that Mili is a ‘must watch.’

Shikhar Pahariya and Akshat Rajan, Janhvi’s rumoured ex-boyfriends, were all hearts for the new movie. They shared photos of the theatre screens where they were watching Mili. Her friend Orhan Awatramani also gave a shout-out by posting a picture of Janhvi from the sets of Mili. 

Also read |Mili movie review: Janhvi Kapoor is earnest in this bloated thriller

Vicky Kaushal also praised Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and wrote, “This film shot in a freezer is one of the most heart warming films I have seen”. Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film also stars Manoj and Sunny in pivotal roles. 

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:37:30 pm
