Arjun Kapoor joins the cast of Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali khan for the first time in Bhoot Police.

Arjun Kapoor has joined the cast of horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. Helmed by Phobia fame Pavan Kripalani, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

While we already know that Saif and Ali will be playing ‘ghosthunters’ and Fatima will be seen as an ‘enchanting woman’ in Bhoot Police, the makers are yet to reveal details about Arjun Kapoor’s character.

Talking about Bhoot Police, a 3D horror-comedy, director Kripalani said, “Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen.” On casting Arjun and Saif in the movie, he said, “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film.”

Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh had shared the first look of the film last year in April. Sharing a photo on Twitter, Fazal had written, “The team that hunts ghosts together, sticks together 😉 Meet the cast of India’s spookiest comedy, #BhootPolice.”

While announcing the movie last year, the makers had also revealed that Bhoot Police is part of a film franchise.

