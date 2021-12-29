Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor wish sister Anshula Kapoor on birthday: ‘Remember mom and I got your back’

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion, her ‘bhai’, like every year, shared an adorable note on social media to wish her a happy birthday. Her father Boney Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media to post notes for her.

Arjun shared a video of himself dancing with Anshula to the song Jugnu. They wore matching outfits in the video, which he posted with the caption, “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what… Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you.” Anshula thanked her brother and wrote in the comments section, “I love you ❤️❤️❤️”.

Janhvi wrote, “Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the res of us feel so loved no matter what and I’m blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads. I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best.”

Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife, the late Mona Shourie. The siblings are five years apart and have been each other’s support system ever since their mother died in March 2012. Anshula has addressed Arjun as her ‘brother, her guardian, protector, parent, friend, confidant and her lifeline’. Arjun has a tattoo on his arm dedicated to Anshula, who according to him, ‘is the Ace up my sleeve’.

Boney Kapoor also wished Anshula a happy birthday. He called her his ‘wonder child’ as he wrote in a social media post, “Happy birthday my wonder child, my preety baby my genius bachha 🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰😘😘😘” She commented on the post saying, “Love you dad ❤️❤️❤️.”

Though her siblings pursued a career in the film industry, Anshula Kapoor studied urban planning in New York. Now an entrepreneur, Anshula said even though films were always ‘ghar ki khichdi,’ she never felt attracted to them beyond a point.

“It’s never been something that has been in even my top five of what I wanted to do. My interest has always been a little different. Cinema for me is like ‘ghar ki khichdi’ but if I want to get entertained I will watch a film but it’s never been like a singular profession for me. My family has been really supportive in me wanting to explore whatever I want to. There’s never been a pressure that you have to join the family business,” she told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.