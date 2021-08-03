Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor ‘roams around with a suitcase, showers anywhere’. Watch fun rapid fire

Arjun Kapoor said he hadn’t slept for 37 hours out as he was excited about shooting a rapid fire video with sister Janhvi Kapoor. The two actors indulged in some fun banter as they answered questions about their personal lives, sometimes even replying for each other.

In a video titled “Bak Bak With Baba,” which Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram account, the brother-sister duo answered questions ranging from favourite food to vacation spot, from their favourite colour to who’s wiser among the two. Arjun revealed that Janhvi “roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world.” Janhvi, on her part, said Arjun was the bossier one. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor ended the video by calling it ‘Juice With Janhvi’ since he thinks that’s better than ‘Alcohol With Arjun.’

The high point of the video is the comfort the two share apart from Arjun teasing Janhvi every now and then. This is the second time the two shared a platform together after their first appearance in Koffee With Karan in 2018.

The video comes days after the two made headlines for their candid interview with Bazaar where they spoke about their new found rapport and how life changed for their family post Sridevi’s demise.

Arjun said in the interview, “Family is comfort, you should be comfortable enough to be just be with and around them. There should be comfort even in the fights or the anger, there shouldn’t be any fear. You should be able to be your true, naked self with family. That is why your friends are also your family because you can be yourself with them. It is a true bond, which matters a lot to me.”