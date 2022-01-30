Arjun Kapoor introduces social media to ‘new friend’: ‘I try to meet her over the weekend’

January 30, 2022 10:38:05 pm
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram to introduce his social media fam to his ‘new friend’. If you are wondering who that is, it’s a heavy-duty bike. Sharing a few monochrome pictures with the mean machine, the actor wrote that he usually tries to ‘meet her’ over the weekend. “Swipe right to meet my new friend. I usually try & meet her over the weekend,” he wrote in the caption.
As fans showered love on the actor and his new pictures, sister Anshula Kapoor also posted a comment. “Killing it in monochrome “. Good friend Ranveer Singh, seemingly impressed by the new clicks dropped an “Uff” on Arjun’s post.
Recently in an interview, Arjun Kapoor said he was a “pretty terrible assistant” on the set. The actor, whose first brush with being on set came while assisting on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, agreed that being a Kapoor scion, he grew up being around cinema. Arjun who completed a decade in acting this year, has, however, time and again been fat shamed, and faced trolling.
Arjun told Masala magazine that decided to drop the idea of being a filmmaker and come in front of camera so that he’s forced to lose weight, as he felt he was “going into a slump.”
“Body shaming is something that I experienced in the last five years, to varying degrees. For example, when I didn’t look the way I was looking in Gunday or 2 states. It was a bit confusing for me to see why people would be not okay if my size changed a little bit or if I fluctuate, but then I realised that the field and profession that I am in and the kind of material I was choosing to do, needed me to look a certain way,” Arjun said in the interview.
