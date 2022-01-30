Arjun Kapoor introduces social media to ‘new friend’: ‘I try to meet her over the weekend’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday took to Instagram to introduce his social media fam to his ‘new friend’. If you are wondering who that is, it’s a heavy-duty bike. Sharing a few monochrome pictures with the mean machine, the actor wrote that he usually tries to ‘meet her’ over the weekend. “Swipe right to meet my new friend. I usually try & meet her over the weekend,” he wrote in the caption.

As fans showered love on the actor and his new pictures, sister Anshula Kapoor also posted a comment. “Killing it in monochrome “. Good friend Ranveer Singh, seemingly impressed by the new clicks dropped an “Uff” on Arjun’s post.

Recently in an interview, Arjun Kapoor said he was a “pretty terrible assistant” on the set. The actor, whose first brush with being on set came while assisting on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, agreed that being a Kapoor scion, he grew up being around cinema. Arjun who completed a decade in acting this year, has, however, time and again been fat shamed, and faced trolling.

Arjun told Masala magazine that decided to drop the idea of being a filmmaker and come in front of camera so that he’s forced to lose weight, as he felt he was “going into a slump.”

“Body shaming is something that I experienced in the last five years, to varying degrees. For example, when I didn’t look the way I was looking in Gunday or 2 states. It was a bit confusing for me to see why people would be not okay if my size changed a little bit or if I fluctuate, but then I realised that the field and profession that I am in and the kind of material I was choosing to do, needed me to look a certain way,” Arjun said in the interview.