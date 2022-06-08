Malaika Arora cheers for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as he takes on a troll: ‘Don’t let them dull your shine’

Malaika Arora recreated one of Instagram’s most popular trends, ‘Jiggle jiggle’ almost a week ago with her team. Now, Arjun Kapoor has embraced the trend, but after adding a twist all his own. Instead of going for the original trend, Arjun Kapoor grooved to the version, which had a Bollywood touch to it. In the video, Arjun is seen grooving to beats of ‘Jiggle jiggle’ and ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.’ Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “Even I felt cute, Even I shot it, Even I won’t delete it. You can take me out of Bollywood but you can’t take #Bollywood out of me.”

The video left his friends in splits. Varun Sharma found it “Best” and Rakul Preet could not stop from laughing out loud. Later, Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora also posted her comment on the update. Malaika, who is in Turkey for a vacation, found the video “epic.”

Later, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to respond to Arjun Kapoor’s reply to a troll who body-shamed the actor. The person told Arjun’s trainer that he has found himself a sweet deal because the actor will never be in shape. Arjun, taking to his Instagram stories, spoke about how fitness is about “taking care of yourself, doing best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles, not just about looking like a faceless DP.”

Encouraging his fans, Arjun Kapoor spoke about how everyone who is constantly trying work on themselves are powerful and courageous. “Fitness isn’t about a six pack, fitness is about mental, emotional and physical well being and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing it from a wholesome life perspective but for just eternal gratification. Damn those who sit and judge and comment. They don’t know you. They don’t know your journey to be happier about your own body,” he wrote.

Reacting to Arjun’s post, Malaika agreed to everything the actor wrote. “Well said Arjun. And don’t ever let these trolls n criticism dull your shine…More power to you and your journey,” she wrote.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a couple of years now.