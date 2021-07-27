Arjun Kapoor reflects on life as he opens up about his body transformation: ‘I’m a work in progress’

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday took to his social media platforms to share his ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures and called himself “a work in progress”.

Arjun captioned the post, “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this is not one of those posts 😆 Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else.”

He further wrote, “My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day !!!”

Also Read | When Arjun Kapoor took to food and movies for comfort during his parents’ separation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor’s heartwarming post received many reactions from his colleagues. While Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Arjun’s post with a hug emoticon, Soni Razdan commented, “Looking fab.” Director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “True that,” with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently resumed shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian Returns. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

The actor is also awaiting the release of Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17.