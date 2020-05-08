Arjun Kapoor: Hope I get to play a detective on-screen

Arjun Kapoor wishes to play a detective on screen. (Photo: APH Images) Arjun Kapoor wishes to play a detective on screen. (Photo: APH Images)

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently binge-watching acclaimed 90s TV series Byomkesh Bakshi, says he wishes to play a detective on screen.

Byomkesh Bakshi, based on the fictional character created by writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay and starring Rajit Kapur, is being re-telecasted on DD National during the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

For Arjun, this show is like a whiff of nostalgia from his childhood.

“Whenever I could catch ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic, he is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen.”

“I have been watching ‘Byomkesh…’ on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me,” Arjun said in a statement.

According to the 34-year-old actor, the show is backed by great writing and acting, which makes it a “timeless” watch.

“The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that really hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases really got me interested.

“The show still hooks you thoroughly and that’s what great writing, great acting can do. Great content has the ability to become timeless and universal.”

Arjun said he does wish to play a detective on screen, someday.

“I had always wanted to play a detective who saves the day and saves lives. I got to live my childhood dream by playing an undercover agent and saving the country in ‘India’s Most Wanted’. I still hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day,” he said.

