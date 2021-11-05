scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Arjun Kapoor holds Malaika Arora close, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor glam it up at Anil Kapoor Diwali party

Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party brought some glam and glitz back to Bollywood Diwali as Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya attended.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 5, 2021 10:08:27 am
Anil Kapoor Diwali bash- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi KapoorArjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor and others attended Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash on Thursday evening. (Photos: Varinder Chawla, Bollywoodpap/Instagram)

Bollywood had a largely muted Diwali celebrations as the big names – Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, among others – didn’t host their Diwali bashes. However, cheer was back at the Kapoor household where Anil Kapoor hosted a party for his family friends. In attendance was Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor; Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora; Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula; and Shanaya Kapoor among many others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arjun was seen being the protective boyfriend as he held Malaika close as they entered the party and paparazzi made a beeline to click them. Malaika was dressed in a silk red saree that she paired with a yellow blouse. Arjun chose a black kurta for the occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash. (Photos: Pooja Dhingra/Instagram)

Janhvi and Shanaya chose green sarees for the Diwali party while Khushi was seen in a baby pink lehenga. Shanaya also posed with her grandmother and the two were seen twinning in green.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Many guests also shared moments from the Diwali party on social media. Anil Kapoor was seen doing the Lakshmi puja in one photo while Malaika and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula posed for selfies. Rhea Kapoor is also posing for camera in one of the photos.

As Anil Kapoor stepped out of his home to pose for shutterbugs, he also wished them and distributed packets of sweets.

