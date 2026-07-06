‘A lot of emotions’: Arjun Kapoor shares glimpses from sister Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

Over the weekend, pre-wedding celebrations started for Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, and Rohan Thakkarg. Anshula and Rohan are said to take the plunge today at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception with many from the industry in attendance. While the Kapoor family came together for the celebrations, Anshula Kapoor shared emotional glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony on Sunday. Now, her brother Arjun Kapoor has also posted a few fun pictures on Instagram with a sweet note for his sister.
Anshula Kapoor Mehendi ceremony
Anushla Kapoor had her ‘chooda and mehendi ceremony’ over the weekend. Sharing glimpses from those on social media, Anshula had written a note for her half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart full. Janhvi and Khushi, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”
Anshula’s brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, also shared some fun glimpses from the ceremony and wrote, “A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts.” The ceremony appeared to be a wholesome family affair with Sonam Kapoor, Maheep, and Sanjay Kapoor, Harshavardhan Kapoor, and many others joining in.
Anshula shared another fun video shared from her ‘Kaleerein’ ceremony, featuring her brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Sharing the video Anshula wrote, “I’ve never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a Kaleera! Arjun Kapoor. My fav part? The kaleera that fell on him said ‘smile’.”
Anshula Kapoor got engaged to long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in October last year. Their wedding festivities began last week with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan’s family. The wedding festivities are happening in the Punjabi-Gujarati traditional way. Anshula and Rohan will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony this afternoon. The pheras will be followed by a party. The reception will be hosted at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on Tuesday.
Talking about her fiancé, Anshula had written in an Instagram post earlier, “Ro’s favorite words have always been ‘Always and Forever’ – and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books; they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like.”
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan had first confirmed their relationship in July last year. The wedding ceremony is said to be followed by a lavish cocktail party with many popular names from the film industry in attendance. As per reports, the dress code for the occasion is modern-Indian.
Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife, Mona Kapoor.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More