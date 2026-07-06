‘A lot of emotions’: Arjun Kapoor shares glimpses from sister Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony

Over the weekend, pre-wedding celebrations started for Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Anshula Kapoor, and Rohan Thakkarg. Anshula and Rohan are said to take the plunge today at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception with many from the industry in attendance. While the Kapoor family came together for the celebrations, Anshula Kapoor shared emotional glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony on Sunday. Now, her brother Arjun Kapoor has also posted a few fun pictures on Instagram with a sweet note for his sister.

Anshula Kapoor Mehendi ceremony

Anushla Kapoor had her ‘chooda and mehendi ceremony’ over the weekend. Sharing glimpses from those on social media, Anshula had written a note for her half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart full. Janhvi and Khushi, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”