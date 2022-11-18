scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Arjun Kapoor gives a shout out to Malaika Arora for her new show: ‘I think she’s gonna ace this new journey…’

Malaika Arora’s show Moving in with Malaika will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 5.

arjun kapoor, malaika aroraArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoy their outing. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and gave a shout out to his girlfriend, actor Malaika Arora as she embarks on a new journey with her show Moving in with Malaika. Arjun shared a picture with Malaika and said that she will ace the new show which will stream soon on Disney Plus Hotstar.

He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey.”

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared the promo of the show and also took a dig at trolls who pass comments about her love life, age, attire and the way she walks. She said, “Kuch bhi karo people talk, I break up, it’s breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I’m with my partner, I’m trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I’m trolled.”

 

Sharing the promo, Malaika wrote, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about – #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar #MIMonHotstar.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for several years now and the duo have opened up about their relationship on multiple occasions.

