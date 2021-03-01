Arjun Kapoor reprimands photographer who climbed the wall of Kareena Kapoor-Saif’s home: ‘This is wrong’. Watch

Arjun Kapoor lost his cool recently as he witnessed a photographer trying to scale the wall of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s building to take a better photo of him and Malaika Arora. The actor was visiting Kareena and Saif, who recently welcomed their second son.

As the actor saw the lensman trying to climb the wall, the actor asked him to come down. “Chadho mat, request kar rahe hai ke aap chado mat, galat hai, nahi neeche utharo, galat hai. Aap building aise mat chada karo na, galat hota hai (Don’t climb the wall, they have requested you to not climb the wall, this is wrong. Get down, this is wrong, how are you climbing the wall? This is wrong),” Arjun said. Later, an irritated Arjun is heard saying, “Hey you in the red t-shirt, why are you running away?”

While exiting, Arjun again spoke with the paps and also posed for them.

On Sunday evening, the 35-year-old shared a photo with his friends Kunal Rawal, Mohit Marwah, Karan Boolani and Nakul Mehta. Malaika also shared a picture on her Instagram stories that featured a decorated table, hinting that the actor went on a dinner date. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other since 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. Kapoor has started shooting for Ek Villain 2, which went on floors on Monday.

Malaika Arora shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Ek Villain 2 will see Arjun sharing the screen space with John Abraham and Disha Patani.