Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Arjun Kapoor responds to Varun Dhawan after he called him a flirt on Koffee With Karan: ‘Bilkul opposite insan hoon main’

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan where the former made some controversial statements about Arjun Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun kapoor, KWKVarun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are known to be best buds. (Photo: Disney Hotstar)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is currently shooting for his next film in Glasgow, took to Instagram and shared a new picture. But what caught everyone’s attention was the conversation between Arjun and Varun Dhawan in the comment section, where the Ek Villain actor subtly took a dig at Varun and squashed the claims he made on the show Koffee With Karan 14.

Arjun posted the picture and captioned it,  “Nai Film Nai Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove”. Varun quickly took to the comment section and wrote, “Kya insaan ho aap,” to which Arjun replied, “tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main… (I am totally opposite to the description you gave of me while sipping coffee).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

For the unversed, on the latest episode of KWK, Varun appeared on the show with Anil Kapoor. During their fun rapid-segment, Varun made some controversial statements about Arjun in a lighter vein. Karan asked Varun which Bollywood celebrity ‘brags the most’, to which he replied, “Arjun Kapoor. Shaukeen aadmi hai.”

Further Karan asked him, ‘who flirts the most,’ to which Varun once again said, “Arjun Kapoor.” Karan further quizzed him and asked,  “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” Varun then answered, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” As Karan said he has also heard this, Anil interrupted and said, “Uska break-up ho jayega.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for a few years now and the couple recently jetted off for a vacation and their Instagram pictures are always a hit among fans.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns opposite John Abraham. Varun will next be seen in the movies Bawaal and Bhediya.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:20:35 am
