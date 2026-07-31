Arjun Kapoor on ‘processing grief’ years after mom’s death: ‘I escaped into work’

Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated his sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding and in a recent interview, the actor opened up about processing the emotions that he went through during this process. He also spoke about relying on his sister for emotional and logistical support after the passing of their mother, Mona, and said that while he didn’t deal with the grief of her death back then, his sister spent years trying to process those feelings.

‘Mom would’ve been proud of the woman Anshula has become’

In a chat with Esquire, Arjun said that the wedding “went by far too quickly” and that his first instinct was to just “stay busy.” “Maybe it’s also my way of avoiding dealing with the emotions of the fact that my little sister was getting married,” he said. Arjun shared that now that he thinks about it, he realises how happy he actually felt during the celebrations, and more so because he felt like their mother was watching over them. “I felt she would’ve been proud of the woman Anshula has become and excited to see her begin this new journey. I genuinely felt her blessings were with all of us that day,” he said and added, “There was such beautiful energy in the room, and I know Mom would’ve loved seeing all of us like that.”