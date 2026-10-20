‘Arjun Kapoor bought paps cameras, Yash offered to cover losses for not clicking him’: Paparazzo

Paparazzo Sneh Zala has opened up about his interactions with Bollywood celebrities, recalling how Arjun Kapoor has helped photographers who could not afford cameras and how Kannada superstar Yash once asked paparazzi not to wait for him during his regular visits for the shooting and dubbing of Toxic. Sneh praised both actors for their considerate behaviour towards photographers.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sneh Zala described Arjun Kapoor as one of the kindest people in the film industry. He said that even when Arjun loses his temper, he is quick to apologise and explain his concerns to the paparazzi.

“Arjun Kapoor has the best heart. Nobody in the industry has a heart like his. Sometimes, if something happens and someone is taking a picture, he might ask, ‘Why are you guys taking pictures?’ But within a second, he comes back and apologises. He explains that the place is not appropriate and that the photographers are making too much noise,” Sneh said.

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He added that Arjun understands the relationship between celebrities and photographers and has made efforts to maintain it. Recalling the arrangements made for the media during his sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, Sneh said the actor has always shared a good rapport with paparazzi.

“He has a very good relationship with the paparazzi. I don’t think he would like me to reveal this, but he has even bought cameras for some photographers who could not afford them. He purchased cameras for them himself. He is a gem of a person,” Sneh said.

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Yash asked paparazzi not to waste time waiting for him

Sneh Zala also recalled his experience of photographing Yash, who rose to nationwide fame with the success of the KGF franchise. The paparazzo said he was surprised by how down-to-earth the actor was despite his stardom.

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“Considering Yash’s level of stardom, the craze around him and his fan following, I never imagined that someone at his level could be so down to earth,” Sneh said.

He recalled that Yash would travel to Madh in Mumbai for the shoot of Toxic. The actor would use the jetty to reach the location, and the route was uneven, making it difficult for photographers to move around while taking pictures.

According to Sneh, Yash was concerned that the photographers might fall or get hurt while trying to capture him. He therefore asked them not to come to photograph him every day, explaining that he would be visiting the location regularly for the next two months.

“He told us, ‘From tomorrow, please don’t come to take pictures. I will be coming here every day for the next two months. Please don’t do this,’” Sneh recalled.

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The actor’s consideration extended to his dubbing sessions as well. Sneh said that photographers initially visited the location to take pictures and videos of Yash, but after seeing them turn up repeatedly, the actor called them over to explain his request.

“He called us after a day or two and said, ‘Look, guys, I will be coming here every day. Please don’t photograph me. If you are suffering any financial loss because you are not taking my pictures, tell me. I will pay you,’” Sneh said.

Yash also explained that he did not want the photographers to spend hours waiting outside while he worked.

“He said, ‘I will be coming here every day for two months. I don’t want you guys to waste your time because I will go upstairs, and I don’t know how much time the dubbing will take. I don’t want all of you to wait and waste your time when I am going to come here every day,’” Sneh recalled.

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The gesture left a lasting impression on the paparazzi. “He won our hearts that day. I have never seen a person like him,” Sneh said.

Sneh also revealed that he watched Toxic on the first day, first show and was upset by the film’s response at the box office.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Released on August 26, 2026, the film received a lukewarm response from critics and audiences, and underperformed at the box office despite the considerable anticipation surrounding Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2.

Sneh Zala is a Mumbai-based paparazzo who photographs Bollywood celebrities and regularly interacts with actors during public appearances and shoots.