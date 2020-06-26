Arjun Kapoor turns 36: Sisters Anshula, Sonam and Rhea shower love on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor

Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared photos with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared photos with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday.

Arjun Kapoor’s 36th birthday has been made special by his sisters and other family members. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared lovely messages for their ‘darling’ brother on social media. Anil Kapoor has also written an adorable message for his nephew, whom he addresses as ‘chachu’.

Sharing throwback clicks from her wedding ceremonies, Sonam Kapoor thanked the Gunday actor for bringing laughter in life. “Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

For Anshula Kapoor, her brother Arjun is her guardian, protector, parent, friend, confidant and her lifeline. She wrote a long note on Instagram describing what the actor means to her and how she doesn’t want to live in a world which he is not a part of.

“You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her,” wrote Anshula.

Calling Arjun Kapoor her home, Anshula Kapoor continued, “You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾”

In his birthday wish, Anil Kapoor shared how he loves the way Arjun Kapoor makes everyone in his life feel special and loved. Rhea Kapoor too called her big brother a kind and loving soul.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in period drama Panipat. He is awaiting the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was scheduled for a March 20 release, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

