Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt and others attend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. See photos

Arjun Kapoor rang in his 36th in presence of his best buddies in the film industry. The actor hosted a birthday bash at a Mumbai hotel which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, among others.
Ranbir Kapoor was seen exiting the party with Alia Bhatt. Janhvi Kapoor kept her fashion game on-point. Ranveer Singh, living up to his expectations, was seen in a funky green oversized shirt. Vijay Deverakonda chose to stay simple for the bash.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has had a great year. His two films – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson – received amazing responses from the audience.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Arjun, while celebrating the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which starred him opposite Parineeti Chopra, said, “I am still the same actor who does those other films but every film has a different director.”
Earlier this month, he celebrated a decade of being in the industry.
“I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It’s my life, passion and hobby! I’d love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets. They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I’m like any other child in a candy store. I’m in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can’t wait for that to happen again!” he wrote.
