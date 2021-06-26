scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt and others attend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. See photos

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday. The actor hosted a bash on Friday evening, which was attended by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2021 10:37:54 am
alia bhatt, ranveer singh at arjun kapoor birthdayCelebrities graced Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor rang in his 36th in presence of his best buddies in the film industry. The actor hosted a birthday bash at a Mumbai hotel which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, among others.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen exiting the party with Alia Bhatt. Janhvi Kapoor kept her fashion game on-point. Ranveer Singh, living up to his expectations, was seen in a funky green oversized shirt. Vijay Deverakonda chose to stay simple for the bash.

alia bhatt at arjun kapoor birthday bash Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the party together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ranveer singh at arjun kapoor birthday bash Here’s a picture of Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor at arjun kapoor birthday bash Janhvi Kapoor attended Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vijay deverakonda at arjun kapoor birthday bash Vijay Deverakonda clicked at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor at arjun kapoor birthday bash Here’s another photo of Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anshula kapoor and khushi kapoor at arjun kapoor birthday bash Anshula Kapoor attended Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party with Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kunal rawal at arjun kapoor birthday bash Arjun Kapoor’s best friend and fashion designer Kunal Rawal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mohit marwah at arjun kapoor birthday bash Arjun Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah was also one of the guests at Arjun’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has had a great year. His two films – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson – received amazing responses from the audience.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Arjun, while celebrating the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which starred him opposite Parineeti Chopra, said, “I am still the same actor who does those other films but every film has a different director.”

Earlier this month, he celebrated a decade of being in the industry.

“I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It’s my life, passion and hobby! I’d love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets. They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I’m like any other child in a candy store. I’m in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can’t wait for that to happen again!” he wrote.

