Inside Arjun Kapoor’s 33rd birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor, often addressed as ‘baba’ by friends in the industry, turned a year older on Tuesday. The Mubarakan actor, who had a hectic schedule at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok, returned to Mumbai and celebrated his special day at his residence with close friends and family in attendance. Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted reaching Arjun’s house yesterday evening.

Arjun, who has always been receptive to the love of his fans, even cut a cake with them as they reached his house in Mumbai. Looking dapper in an all-black look, the actor even obliged fans by clicking selfies with them. Later in the day, he was clicked by the paparazzi as he played with his pet dog.

Arjun Kapoor clciked selfies with his fans. Arjun Kapoor clciked selfies with his fans.

Arjun Kapoor and his fans were clicked outside his residence on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor and his fans were clicked outside his residence on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor met his fans on his 33rd birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor met his fans on his 33rd birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor posed with his dog. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor posed with his dog. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor who showered love on her ‘Arjun bhaiya’ in a lovely Instagram post arrived at his residence for the celebration. She preferred to keep her look simple and chic.

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely as she went to Arjun Kapoor’s house for his birthday party on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely as she went to Arjun Kapoor’s house for his birthday party on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun’s baby sister Anshula, who is always by the side of her brother, was twinning with him in black. Earlier in the day, she penned down a long note for the Bollywood actor and even posted a childhood photograph with him. In the note, Anshula mentioned how her elder brother Arjun has been a “protector” and “my anchor in more ways than one.”

Anshula Kapoor was all smiles as photogs clicked her at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. Anshula Kapoor was all smiles as photogs clicked her at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Varun Dhawan who shares a close bond with Arjun struck a pose with the birthday boy. The two shared a hearty laughter as they held a throwback photo.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor pose for the camera at the latter’s birthday party. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor pose for the camera at the latter’s birthday party.

A lovely photo of Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was shared by Shanoo Sharma on her Instagram story. A lovely photo of Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was shared by Shanoo Sharma on her Instagram story.

While it was a quiet birthday celebration for Arjun, fans of the actor missed Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor at the house party.

