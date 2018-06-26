Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Janhvi, Sonam, Anil and Anshula Kapoor shower love on the actor

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor turns 33 today and it is his lovely sisters who have the best wish for him on his special day. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have wished the Mubarakan actor on Instagram and their messages are worth a read. Dhadak actor Janhvi shared a photo with Arjun from Sonam’s wedding reception and expressed her love for her elder brother. “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤️,” wrote Janhvi along with the photo which also features Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.

The Kapoors celebrated Arjun’s birthday in Mumbai. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor went to Arjun’s residence at midnight and the actor cut his birthday cake. The video of the cake cutting ceremony was shared by Janhvi and Sonam on social media. Wishing her favourite cousin, Sonam, who is on a vacation in London with husband Anand Ahuja, wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. miss you! @arjunkapoor you’re the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy 🥂💗” Anand Ahuja also shared a photo with the actor.

Here are the photos of Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor from Arjun Kapoor’s house

Arjun’s younger sister Anshula shared a childhood photo of the actor and penned a heartfelt note for him. In it, she wrote, “Happy birthday Bhai ❤️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one – my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way❣️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor 😘💥💯 #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes 👀.”

Reacting to Anshula’s post, Parineeti, who will be seen opposite Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, wrote, “Shucks, its his bday we’ll have to say nice things about him today.”

The next wish came from Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor. He tweeted, “Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn’t have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here’s to many more on-screen & off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan!! @arjunk26 love you!!”

Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn’t have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here’s to many more on-screen & off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan!! @arjunk26 love you!! pic.twitter.com/LW6pe7EbIc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2018

Rhea Kapoor wished her cousin Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with a lovely message.

Apart from the Kapoors, Alia Bhatt also wished the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor! Hope you have a blissful day with lots of love and cake.” Among others who wished the actor includes Bhumi Pednekar and singer Amaal Malik.

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor worked together in 2 States. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor worked together in 2 States.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and is currently filming Namaste England.

