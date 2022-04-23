scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar start shooting for The Lady Killer in Manali. See photos

The Lady Killer is a suspense drama and thriller film helmed by Ajay Bahl with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Mumbai |
April 23, 2022 12:10:46 pm
Arjun Kapoor- Bhumi Pednekar- The Lady KillerThe Lady Killer will star Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor has joined Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for the shoot of their upcoming film, The Lady Killer. On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a picture from the hills.

Arjun shared a picture of himself and Bhumi amidst snow in Himachal Pradesh, and wrote, “Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) #LadyAndTheLadyKiller.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

A few days ago, Bhumi took to her social media platforms to share pictures from the muhurat shot of the film. She had written on Instagram, “With the Muhurat Shot, here we begin the journey of #TheLadyKiller 💃.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The Lady Killer is a suspense drama helmed by Ajay Bahl. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

In an earlier statement, Arjun had said, “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!”

Thrilled to embark on the journey, Bhumi Pednekar had said, “I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and The Lady Killer gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir.”

