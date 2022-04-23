Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar start shooting for The Lady Killer in Manali. See photos

Arjun Kapoor has joined Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for the shoot of their upcoming film, The Lady Killer. On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a picture from the hills.

Arjun shared a picture of himself and Bhumi amidst snow in Himachal Pradesh, and wrote, “Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) #LadyAndTheLadyKiller.”

A few days ago, Bhumi took to her social media platforms to share pictures from the muhurat shot of the film. She had written on Instagram, “With the Muhurat Shot, here we begin the journey of #TheLadyKiller 💃.”

The Lady Killer is a suspense drama helmed by Ajay Bahl. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

In an earlier statement, Arjun had said, “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited!”

Thrilled to embark on the journey, Bhumi Pednekar had said, “I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and The Lady Killer gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir.”