Arjun Kapoor asks who wore the sunglasses better between him and Malaika Arora, answers his own question

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Tuesday to share throwback photos from his Paris vacation with Malaika Arora. The photos featured him and Malaika wearing the same sunglasses as Arjun posed the question, “Who wore em better ???” He then answered his own question and wrote, “Swipe right to know my answer !!! 😉” The right swipe, as one would expect, features Malaika.

Malaika wrote in the comments section, “Hmmmmm me 😚”

Arjun and Malaika were on a vacation in Paris in June. The two shared many photos and videos from their travels in Europe.

Arjun was recently seen on an episode of Koffee with Karan with Sonam Kapoor. Karan asked Arjun about why he took baby steps in making his relationship public. “I think I’ve lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can’t just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be ‘What do you mean?’ If you ease people in, they’ll understand,” he said.

When asked about marriage, Arjun said, “No, because it’s been two years of Covid, I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I’m not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work.”

Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns which bombed at the box office. His line-up now includes The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey with Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma.