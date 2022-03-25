Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor write emotional posts on mother Mona Shourie’s tenth death anniversary: ‘Our world shattered 10 years ago’

Arjun Kapoor on Friday penned an emotional note, remembering his mother Mona Shourie on her tenth death anniversary. Arjun, who has time and again expressed how he misses his mother, couldn’t hold back his emotions, as he said that “without u around I don’t know what I am without u around I don’t function like a normal kid without u around I’m unable to just be ok.”

Sharing a photo of himself and his mother Mona, Arjun wrote, “That’s where we will meet again Maa… up there from where you watch over ansh & me… I miss you can’t wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time… I’ll see u soon… 10 years since I saw u last… everything in this life is redundant & pointless… the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here… life is unfair… it’s been unkind…u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off… Everyone looks at my face and says I don’t smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back… who will understand that without u around I don’t know what I am without u around I don’t function like a normal kid without u around I’m unable to just be ok… anyway enough of my rant for today… todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse… but I won’t have u around to help me deal with it I’ll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior ❤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor shared an equally emotional post on Instagram. She posted a click from her and Arjun’s childhood and wrote, “I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket – it’s how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me.”

Anshula was 21 when Mona passed away. In her note, Anshula added, “You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Shourie passed away on March 25, 2012 after a long battle with cancer. Boney and Mona got married in 1983 and divorced in 1996, after which the filmmaker tied the knot with actor Sridevi.

Mona has produced TV shows like Hera Pheri, Yug and Kaise Kahoon. She was an assistant director in movies like Salaam-E-Ishq and Wanted.