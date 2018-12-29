Arjun Kapoor on sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday: You always shall be the world to me

Arjun Kapoor’s little sister Anshula Kapoor turns a year older today and the Namaste England actor, like every year, has the sweetest wish for her.

Sharing a family photo from Singapore featuring father Boney Kapoor and his sisters, Abshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Ansh… ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me… #happybirthdayanshula #bestsisterever #growinguptoofast.” He also shared another photo of Anshula and captioned it as “Enthusiastic Birthday Girl”.

While Arjun has joined Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi in Singapore only after Christmas, the three sisters have been enjoying a great time in the island city for quite some time now. Anshula has even shared a glimpse of all the fun she had with Janhvi and Khushi in her birthday week. A recent video on her Instagram account had her and Khushi “Taking a day off from adulting!” She also shared a photo where she was seen twinning with Dhadak actor Janhvi. “M I N E 💕 #BirthdayWeek,” read the caption of the photo.

Not just Arjun, Anshula also has been quite expressive about her love for him. Her Instagram account has her many pictures with her actor brother with adorable messages written along with them. She also leaves no chance to praise his work.

On the work front, Arjun has three films in the pipeline including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat and India’s Most Wanted.