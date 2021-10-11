scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Arjun Kapoor announces ‘nerve-racking love story’ The Ladykiller: ‘My most ambitious film’

The Ladykiller, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, is directed by Ajay Bahl. The actor said he is super excited to start the project.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 12:36:46 pm
arjun kapoor film the ladykillerArjun Kapoor described The Ladykiller as a thrilling film. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor announced his next film on Monday. Sharing the first look of the movie titled The Ladykiller, Arjun wrote, “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet.”

The poster features Arjun Kapoor screaming. And the tagline of the film reads, “Mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail.” The movie, directed by Ajay Bahl, is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Krishan Kumar.

The story of The Ladykiller revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty, and they embark on whirlwind romance. According to the makers, The Ladykiller is the story of their crazy ride laced with thrilling twists, nerve-racking suspense and a more than a healthy dose of mistrust, making it a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

ALSO READ |John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns to release on Eid 2022: ‘Iss baar eidi villain dega’
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor said in a statement, “When the script of The Ladykiller came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged. I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can’t wait to begin prep for my role, it’s going to be my most challenging role yet, but I’m excited.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will also be seen in Ek Villain 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement