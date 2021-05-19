Arjun Kapoor says he would do anything to be fearless again: ‘I’ve been muddled in past 8-9 years in the chaos of being a star’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has completed nine years in films. Born in the industry, so as to say, acting was perhaps a logical step. From Habib Faisal’s gutsy and grungy Ishaqzaade in 2012 to the mellower Sardar Ka Grandson that debuted on Netflix this Tuesday, it has been a mixed bag for Arjun, the actor. He has delivered hits, and he has given some duds — an arc that most actors will identify this.

But, how has this decade been for Arjun, the person? As we sat down with him to talk about Sardar Ka Grandson, we asked the advice he’d give to his younger self, from the time he entered the Hindi film industry.

Ishaqzaade marked the Bollywood debut of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in 2012. (Photo: YRF) Ishaqzaade marked the Bollywood debut of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in 2012. (Photo: YRF)

“(Instead) I would ask my younger self for advice. I was a far more fearless back then. I had nothing to lose. I feel I’ve been muddled in the past 8-9 years by just being caught up in the chaos of being a star. There was a lot more purity and clarity. I’d like to go back to that,” Arjun shared.

Talking about those days, he adds, “Actually, I’d do anything to find that mindset and hold on to it for the rest of my career. I feel that’s something we all try to hold on to, but its impossible because there’s natural progression, certain corruption and confusion. I was fearless then, that this is it. Sometimes, you need to be that straight, which I miss all the time.”

Arjun Kapoor‘s latest release revolves around his character Amreek, who’s out to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish — to visit Lahore that she left behind during Partition. As circumstances make it impossible for her to visit Pakistan, he decides to bring Lahore to her.

The Netflix film has an ensemble female cast including Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Divya Seth and Aditi Rao Hydari, and has been directed by Kaashvie Nair. Arjun had previously shared a selfie with the women, and captioned it “always been a ladies man”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

He believes work becomes more ordered in an all-women team. “Sardar Ka Grandson would be incomplete without the women in it. I feel I could be substituted. I was made to feel welcomed by the ladies and I’m always happy about that. More than me being the ladies man, this one was slightly flipped,” Arjun shared with a smile.

So, how was it being on the sets with them? “It’s always fun working with women because they have this ability to nurture, they allow your mistakes, they are far more forgiving, there’s more warmth on a set. There’s a certain amount of ease and flow. Running a household is also a woman skill set because they know how to flow. Men create confusion and chaos because they don’t know how to articulate their emotions. Women do that in a faster and simpler way, and work just happens in a more orderly fashion. This is what I felt.”

Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and John Abraham.