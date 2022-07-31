Arjun Kanungo to marry long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis: ‘She has changed my life’

July 31, 2022 8:16:01 pm
Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis on August 10. The Radhe actor said that Carla has changed his life and was also the reason behind their successful relationship.
Talking about the wedding, Arjun told MissMalini, “Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding. Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep.”
Further talking about the idea of marriage he said, “I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life. She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?”
About their honeymoon plans, Arjun said, “We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me. During our stay there, we fell in love with each other again. Had not Carla joined me in Japan, maybe we would have broken up. That’s the reason we want to go there for our honeymoon.”
The wedding will take place as per Hindu traditions. In the presence of family and close friends, the ceremony will be a three-day-affair.
