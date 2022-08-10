scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Arjun Kanungo ties the knot with Carla Dennis, see photos

Singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with Carla Dennis in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 9:09:54 pm
Arjun Kanungo weddingArjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis get hitched. (Photos: Instagram/Maharjunay)

Singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with Carla Dennis in Mumbai on Wednesday. While the first photos are awaited, a video of the couple doing the pheras have gone viral. In the clip, Arjun and Carla are all smiles as they walk around the fire. While Arjun looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, Carla was radiant in a red bridal lehenga.

Earlier, fans got a glimpse of their mehendi ceremony, which attended by only family and close friends. Bobby Deol was present at the mehendi as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kanungo (@fanungo_forever)

A few days ago, Arjun Kanungo shared a photo with Carla Dennis and informed his fans that they are getting married “in less than a week”. In the captions, he wrote, “Marrying my best friend in less than a week Carlar Dennis are you readyyyyy”. Soon after, Carla replied, “I’m ready !!!!” The couple dated for over seven years.

Also Read |Arjun Kanungo to marry long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis: 'She has changed my life'
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kanungo (@arjunkanungo)

The wedding of Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis was performed in accordance with Hindu traditions. Talking about the wedding, Arjun had earlier told Miss Malini, “Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding. Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep.”

Elaborating further on the wedding, Arjun Kanungo said that he never thought he could get married, but Carla Dennis “had changed his life”. He said, “She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?”

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

