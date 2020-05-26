Arjun Kanungo on working with Salman Khan in Radhe: He is very inspiring

Arjun Kanungo is making his debut in Salman Khan film Radhe. (Photo: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram) Arjun Kanungo is making his debut in Salman Khan film Radhe. (Photo: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram)

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has songs such as “Aaya Na Tu”, “Fursat,” and “Baaki Baatein Peene Baad” to his credit, is all set to make his debut as an actor with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

The artist recently went LIVE on The Indian Express’ Facebook page where he spoke a little about the film and his time during the lockdown.

How is the lockdown treating you?

Now it is getting on my nerves! I want to go out, meet friends and work. I want to eat something different. Also, I miss performing. I was about to make my debut in Radhe. It was supposed to release on Eid.

Have you composed anything during the lockdown?

I have been composing a lot. I wrote 4-5 songs during the lockdown. One of my song released recently called “Tum Na Ho.”

Has Salman Khan heard you singing?

That is how we met. He heard some of my songs. He even shared a few, which I am very grateful for. I am happy that he supports my music.

How did you shift gears from singer to actor?

I wanted to be an actor. I took training in an acting school in New York but when I came back to India, I was signed by a music label. So, my acting took a back seat.

Which song do you think changed your life?

My debut song was “Khoon Chusle” in Go Goa Gone. When it released, I thought my life would change and I would get opportunities to sing professionally but nothing of that sort happened. In 2015, I had another track with Badshah. The song was called ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad.’ It was a hit but after that too, it took a while to register or call myself a hit musician. When “Fursat,” my single, happened that was the moment when my life changed. People knew who I was. I had fans. I had fan pages.

Is it difficult to make a mark as an independent singer?

When I had started in independent music it was hard because no one was taking me seriously. Back then, independent music was not at a level where it is today. After working on “Baaki Baatein Peene Baad”, I felt this is something I should explore. I always had complaints regarding playback singing that the singers do not get enough credit. That’s why I decided to star in my music video and make my music. I am still doing it today. I am still connected to film industry. Radhe is my first acting endeavour and it is the kind of debut I dreamt of. It is a big film with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others. Even though my part is small, the scale and the backdrop of the film makes it a dream come true.

Did you feel intimidated on the sets?

I did not feel intimidated. There was a different vibe. He (Salman) is very inspiring. He makes you feel comfortable.

How did the film happen to you?

I was chosen personally by Salman Khan for the role. He called me and asked me to meet him. At 11:30 pm, I went to his house. He asked me to play this role. Of course, I said yes and thanked him. I did not even ask what the role was. When I went to the sets, I got my script and that is when I got to know what my role is. It is a difficult one.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd