Arijit Singh votes with wife Koel Roy, jokes, ‘What message can I give? People might think I’ve become a politician’

Singer Arijit Singh was seen exercising his democratic right during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, as he cast his vote at a polling booth in Jiaganj, located in the Murshidabad district.

The singer arrived at the polling station on April 23 along with his wife, Koel Roy, and was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they made their way inside.

Dressed in a simple and understated manner, Arijit maintained a low profile but greeted media personnel with a warm smile before proceeding to vote. Videos of the moment quickly surfaced online, showing the singer in a cheerful mood while briefly acknowledging those present at the venue.