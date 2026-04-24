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Arijit Singh votes with wife Koel Roy, jokes, ‘What message can I give? People might think I’ve become a politician’
Singh Arijit Singh and his wife cast their votes in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.
Singer Arijit Singh was seen exercising his democratic right during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, as he cast his vote at a polling booth in Jiaganj, located in the Murshidabad district.
The singer arrived at the polling station on April 23 along with his wife, Koel Roy, and was spotted walking hand-in-hand as they made their way inside.
Dressed in a simple and understated manner, Arijit maintained a low profile but greeted media personnel with a warm smile before proceeding to vote. Videos of the moment quickly surfaced online, showing the singer in a cheerful mood while briefly acknowledging those present at the venue.
VIDEO | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Singer Arijit Singh arrives to cast his vote at Jiyaganj polling station. pic.twitter.com/33869WYSPY
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026
In one of the videos, Arijit Singh is seen being asked by photographers about his voting experience, with some even requesting him to share a message, mentioning they had travelled a long distance to meet him. Responding with a light chuckle, the singer said that giving a message during voting might create unnecessary chaos, adding humorously that he could end up sounding like a politician.
“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” said Arijit in Bengali.
Watch Arijit Singh’s video here:
Arijit Singh casted his vote at his hometown Murshidadbad .
Man lives simple life even after being most famous singer…pic.twitter.com/bNc4zr2y8l
— closed account🫂 (@ASFAN_MAKKAR) April 23, 2026
When photographers requested him to display his inked finger, the singer politely declined with a smile, remarking that his presence at the polling centre was proof enough that he had cast his vote. He joked, “I’ve already cast my vote – now you want me to show my finger too?”
Earlier in the day, Arijit Singh’s father, Surinder Singh, was also spotted arriving at a polling booth in Murshidabad to exercise his right to vote.
Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing
Back in January, Arijit Singh surprised the music industry by announcing that he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments. Sharing the news with fans, he wrote, “I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” marking what seemed like the end of an era for Bollywood music.
The unexpected decision triggered widespread discussion across social media, with fans expressing shock and disappointment while speculating about the reasons behind the move. Many wondered whether this meant a complete retirement from music or simply a shift away from playback singing in films. Despite stepping back from new projects, Arijit’s existing body of work continues to dominate playlists, and his legacy as one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Indian cinema remains firmly intact.
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