‘Arijit Singh used his businessman brain’: Ismail Darbar explains why singer’s ‘brave’ retirement is a strike against music labels

Arijit Singh’s recent retirement announcement from playback singing received different kind of reactions from his peers in the music industry. While some supported the singer-musician’s big decision, others, along with his fans, were upset about missing his voice in Bollywood songs. Now, in a recent interview, veteran music director Ismail Darbar reacted to Arijit’s retirement announcement, calling it an ‘intelligent’ decision. He also mentioned that the singer is a ‘brave’ person, who had the guts to let go off his huge daily income which came from singing for music labels.

During a chat with Subhojit Ghosh, Ismail was asked about his initial reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing. He replied, “I only felt bad about the fact that I never got the opportunity to do a song with him. I felt bad for myself, because I wanted to work with him, and I wanted to him to be seen in a different light. He was also just following the same style like his fellow music directors. He is good at what he does, I am good at my work, we would have done something different in a collaboration. That’s what I was upset about.”