‘Arijit Singh used his businessman brain’: Ismail Darbar explains why singer’s ‘brave’ retirement is a strike against music labels
Veteran musician Ismail Darbar recently reacted to singer-composer Arijit Singh's retirement announcement, calling it an intelligent decision.
Arijit Singh’s recent retirement announcement from playback singing received different kind of reactions from his peers in the music industry. While some supported the singer-musician’s big decision, others, along with his fans, were upset about missing his voice in Bollywood songs. Now, in a recent interview, veteran music director Ismail Darbar reacted to Arijit’s retirement announcement, calling it an ‘intelligent’ decision. He also mentioned that the singer is a ‘brave’ person, who had the guts to let go off his huge daily income which came from singing for music labels.
During a chat with Subhojit Ghosh, Ismail was asked about his initial reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing. He replied, “I only felt bad about the fact that I never got the opportunity to do a song with him. I felt bad for myself, because I wanted to work with him, and I wanted to him to be seen in a different light. He was also just following the same style like his fellow music directors. He is good at what he does, I am good at my work, we would have done something different in a collaboration. That’s what I was upset about.”
Having said that, the veteran musician admitted that he was glad about the singer finding his own path, stepping away from singing for music labels like T-Series. “The retirement was his personal decision. If he left playback singing, I am glad he had the guts. He is a strong person, it’s not easy to let go off such a daily income,” he said.
He further added, “But, he also knows that we are living in the time of social media. If he was singing for T-Series, then it’s the same thing as cooked food will go into the label’s stomach, instead of Arijit’s (the label will profit if he sings for them).”
Calling Arijit ‘intelligent’ and a good ‘businessman’, Ismail expressed, “He used his businessman brain. I have to say that Arijit Singh is not an innocent or naive person. He is intelligent. As good he is as a singer, his decision was also that intelligent. I am happy about that, if he doesn’t want to do, he shouldn’t do.”
He continued, “Arijit isn’t big because of them (labels) today. He is what he is today because of his own hard work and God’s blessings. If he comes in front of me, I will ask him to do one last song with me. But vo thoda pagal hai, nahi gaayega vo (he won’t sing, I know).”
Arijit Singh retirement
Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing on social media, about two months ago. He wrote on Instagram, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
