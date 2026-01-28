‘You’re killing an artist’: What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood’s ‘unfair’ payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home

Arijit Singh’s sudden retirement from playback singing has come as a massive shock to fans and the film industry alike. Known as the voice of a generation, the singer consistently sold out concerts and featured in almost every major Bollywood film. Yet, at the peak of his career, Arijit decided to step away to pursue something closer to his heart — Indian classical music. While the announcement surprised many, the decision was not entirely unexpected. Over the years, Arijit had hinted at his inner struggles through multiple interviews. In one such conversation, he spoke candidly about feeling disconnected from his own identity and voice, even admitting that his name had begun to irritate him.

In a 2023 interview with The Music Podcast, Arijit recalled a phase when fame started weighing heavily on him.

Arijit Singh banned his songs to be played at home

“There was a time when I used to associate with my name — Arijit Singh. But as I grew up, there came a point when hearing my name would annoy me. There would be a crowd calling out my name. Initially, it felt overwhelming, but eventually I realised that my name is not me anymore. It’s a perception people have created about me. Now nobody at home or at work addresses me by that name. It has become a joke. I get irritated hearing it. There was a time when I even got irritated listening to my own songs. Now I don’t feel irritated — I simply ignore it. Earlier, I was very strict about not hearing my songs. The situation was such that nobody would play a song when I was at home. Then I became a little easy around it.”

Bollywood is ‘killing artists’

He also addressed the issue of unfair payments in the music industry, stating that such practices slowly “kill an artist.”

Despite being one of the highest-paid singers of his generation, Arijit firmly believed that many artists are underpaid and often not compensated according to their efforts.

“They are fair in their own game. This entire business is conducted on the back of artists. An artist is not as practical as a businessman. But since the business depends on the artist’s work, if everyone feels it’s not fair, then something is wrong. People should think about it.”

Speaking about music labels, he added: “They should be clear about certain things. Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all. There are many people who don’t get paid in proportion to the work they put in. Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.”

Explaining how the process often becomes exploitative, Arijit said: “Because it’s mostly a verbal discussion. One thing is discussed, the work becomes something else, and the payment turns into something entirely different.”

He further revealed how the struggle begins at a basic level — simply trying to earn a living through art — and gradually leads to exploitation.

The stress of being an artiste

“Artists keep wondering whether they’ve earned enough for the month or year. That stress is always there. All they have is their art. So they use it to survive. They negotiate an amount and agree to work. But during the process, they forget how much they should be working for that money.”

Highlighting the emotional side of creative work, he added: “Some artists are extremely passionate. They get so involved in their work that they stop thinking about money. They just want to do a better job. After the final output, they realise how much effort they put in. When the payment turns out to be less than promised, that’s when you kill an artist. Their selfless relationship with art gets manipulated.”

Arijit concluded by stressing that fairness is essential for a healthy creative ecosystem.

“Everyone should feel like it’s their own space. There shouldn’t be a struggle. People come to work for art. So many great personalities are involved — everyone deserves to feel happy.”

Arijit’s retirement from playback singing

On Tuesday, Arijit Singh officially announced his retirement from playback singing through Instagram and X. While he confirmed that he would honour commitments for already signed projects, he also revealed plans to focus on Indian classical music, create independent gigs, and reconnect with what he truly loves.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”