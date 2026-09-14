Arijit Singh told Qazi Touqeer ‘you can be India’s Michael Jackson’; he refused to believe him

Qazi Touqeer has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 20 for his quirks, personality and attitude on the show. His stint on the reality show has also brought the spotlight back on the 2005 singing reality show Fame Gurukul, which turned him into an overnight star. The show also featured Arijit Singh as one of its contestants, though he failed to make it to the top five. Two decades later, Qazi and Arijit continue to share an extremely close bond. Arijit, who is famously private about his personal life, recently gave Qazi a shoutout, while Qazi has frequently spoken about the singer while interacting with his Bigg Boss co-contestants.

But did you know that after Fame Gurukul, Arijit Singh went on to participate in another reality show, won Rs 10 lakh, used the prize money to set up a studio and even called Qazi with a vision for his future — telling him that he could become India’s Michael Jackson?

When Qazi consoled a 17-year-old Arijit Singh

Their friendship dates back to their days on Fame Gurukul. Qazi had voted to save Arijit during the show and also consoled the then 17-year-old singer when he broke down on camera. The emotional moment has now resurfaced on social media, with fans sharing a video from the reality show nearly two decades later.

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In the video, Qazi can be seen consoling Arijit and telling him: “Arijit, don’t cry. Never lose courage, keep your strength. You think very negatively, please don’t do that. And I want to say that I will not vote only based on performance. I will look at everything before voting. If you come there, you will be a threat to us. But I like challenges, so I voted for you.”

After Fame Gurukul, Arijit Singh took part in Dus Ka Dus

Their friendship began at this point. While Arijit couldn’t make it to the top five on Fame Gurukul, he soon participated in another Sony reality show, Dus Ka Dus.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Qazi recalled: “Sony did a show called Dus Ka Dus. You won’t find much about this even if you Google it. It wasn’t a popular show. The format brought contestants from Indian Idol and Fame Gurukul and titled it Dus Ka Dus. The prize money for it was Rs 10 lakh.”

He added, “Arijit Singh took part in it. It didn’t get popular, but Arijit Singh won the title. He received the Rs 10 lakh prize money.”

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When Arijit Singh told Qazi he could be a pop star like Michael Jackson

Qazi then recalled how Arijit called him multiple times after winning the show.

“I was busy shooting around that time. He invited me home. When I finally met him, he told me, ‘I won Rs 10 lakh from this show. Now, I have bought stuff to set up a studio.'”

Qazi also remembered how a 22-year-old Arijit had a much bigger vision for him than he had for himself at the time. However, Qazi admitted that he didn’t take the singer’s advice seriously because he was determined to make it big as an actor.

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“I am older than him, and yet his vision was so big. He told me, ‘We have Michael Jackson and other rockstars in other countries. In India, you can become one. You can become a pop star.’ I was hell-bent that I wanted to make it big in acting.”

Arijit, Qazi recalled, was quite serious about the suggestion.

“He told me, ‘I am not kidding. You have the potential.’ I took him very lightly. He then offered me shows, and I didn’t take those seriously either because I was focused on films.”

‘People compare us but I am not 1% jealous’

Qazi admitted that he eventually realised the magnitude of Arijit’s vision as the singer went on to become one of India’s biggest musical stars.

“He is doing shows in Australia, New Zealand. But I never felt jealous. I am very happy. A lot of people often compare us. They tell me, ‘Look at him. Despite you winning the show, he has gone to such great heights. And look where you are.’ But I tell them that I am happy for his success and content with my life and achievements.”

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When asked if he ever felt bad about not achieving the same level of success, Qazi replied, “Not even 1%.”

He then recalled the moment he realised just how far Arijit had come after hearing his now-iconic song, ‘Tum Hi Ho’.

“That song changed his life. I heard his song on MTV at midnight. I immediately recognised that it was his voice. I quickly called him up to confirm. He is so naive that he didn’t even know. He then asked me if I liked it. I said, ‘You are a star. Your life will change. I am so excited.’ He then told me, ‘Okay, I will come see you tomorrow then.’ But it couldn’t happen because he got so busy with interviews after that, and then song after song. And then Arijit became Arijit.”

Qazi also recalled Arijit’s early days, when the singer worked with composer Pritam to learn the technical side of music.

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“Before that, he was working with Pritam Da for free to understand the programming and technicalities. He is not just a singer, but knows a lot more. And look at him, where he is today.”

‘Arijit is unaffected by fame’

Praising Arijit’s simplicity despite his extraordinary success, Qazi added, “Even with all the fame and success, he is the only man in the entire industry who rides a scooty, wears chappals and track pants. He doesn’t care about who thinks what about him.”

Their friendship continues to remain strong even after 20 years. When Qazi made his Bigg Boss debut, Arijit took to his personal X account, WhoAmI, to cheer for his old friend, writing, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”