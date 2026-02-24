Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: ‘There are so many unfinished songs’

Arijit Singh shared that while he has stopped taking on new assignments, he is still working through a long list of pending songs, which will continue to be released over the coming months, possibly even into next year.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:29 PM IST
arijit singh updateSinger Arijit Singh shares an update on his pending songs.
Singer Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year, shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. He also shared that while he has stopped taking on new assignments, he is still working through a long list of pending songs, which will continue to be released over the coming months, possibly even into next year.

The note posted on Arijit’s X (formerly Twitter) account read, “This message is just for my listeners. please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! ❤️ I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi!”

Arijit Singh surprised fans last month when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a “wonderful” journey. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote on social media.

Arijit Singh is also a composer, music producer, and instrumentalist. He started his career on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, and made his Hindi film debut with “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2 in 2011. Later, he went on to become a household name after “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, and continued to croon multiple hits loved by people of all ages.

