Arijit Singh returns to stage in Kolkata with Anoushka Shankar after playback retirement: ‘I am so nervous’. Watch

Arijit Singh made a return to the stage in Kolkata, performing with Anoushka Shankar in his first show after retiring from playback singing. Fans termed his performance 'pure talent'.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 09:01 AM IST
Arijit Singh's first concert with Anoushka Shankar after Bollywood playback exitArijit Singh performs for the first time after announcing playback retirement. (Photo: Instagram/Anoushka Shankar)
Singer Arijit Singh returned to the stage in Kolkata on Sunday, marking his first live performance since announcing his decision to step away from playback singing. The appearance, held at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium, quickly turned into an emotional evening as fans greeted the singer with thunderous applause. Arijit joined sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and celebrated percussionist Bickram Ghosh for an extended 20-minute set that left the audience spellbound.

Arijit performs with Anoushka Shankar and Bickram Ghosh

Moments from the performance soon flooded social media, capturing Arijit being invited on stage by sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar. Addressing the crowd, the singer admitted to feeling nervous. “I am very nervous. Thank you for having me,” he said.

 

Arijit then came together with Anoushka and Bickram Ghosh for a powerful rendition of “Maya Bhora Raati”, a Bengali composition originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

 

Arijit also talked about visiting Anoushka at her home in London and the creative moments they had spent making music together. The set also featured a duet on “Traces of You”, the haunting track composed by Anoushka and originally performed with Norah Jones.

Anoushka Shankar shares video from the concert

Anoushka later shared a glimpse from the evening on Instagram, expressing her own emotions. “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books,” she wrote.

 

Fans react to Arijit’s performance

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions. “Godly! This avatar I always wanted to see,” one user wrote, while another commented, “I hope he goes back into pure classical singing, though it’s a difficult path.”

Another user commented, “The audience was stunned when Anoushka Shankar announced her surprise guest—the one and only Arijit Singh.” Others wrote, “This is what Arijit is all about… pure talent,” and “Still dreaming of what I just witnessed today.”

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan was 'worried' about kids Sara and Ibrahim's Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh: 'Never compelled her to convert'

Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing

Arijit had announced his decision to stop taking on new playback singing assignments on January 27 through a heartfelt message on Instagram. Thanking listeners for years of unwavering support, he called the journey “wonderful” while signalling a pause on film music commitments.

Soon after, posts believed to be from his personal X account offered more clarity on the decision. The 38-year-old singer explained that it was not a sudden move but the result of prolonged introspection. Admitting that he tends to get creatively restless, Arijit shared that he now feels the need to explore different musical spaces to stay inspired. He also spoke about making room for fresh voices in the industry, expressing hope that new talent would, in turn, inspire him.

Despite stepping away from playback singing, Arijit reassured fans that music remains at the heart of his life. He plans to focus on creating original compositions and reconnecting with Indian classical music.

 

 

