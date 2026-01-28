Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: ‘It was a wonderful journey’

Arijit Singh Retirement: Arijit Singh said that he will focus on creating his own music, remain connected to Indian classical traditions, and looks forward to drawing real motivation from upcoming singers.

google-preferred-btn
Arijit SinghArijit Singh broke out with Aashiqui 2. (Pic: Arijit/Facebook)

For more than a decade in contemporary Bollywood, love, and very often its loss, learned to sing through Arijit Singh.

In an industry where a song can often communicate what even the most intense dialogue cannot, Singh’s grainy, bruised baritone came to signal the heart’s triumphs and tribulations. On Tuesday, in a striking announcement on social media, the 38-year-old said he was stepping away from playback singing — a significant turn for a voice that has become inseparable from today’s Hindi film industry.

“Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he posted.

Singh is now likely to turn his focus to independent music and composition, which, he has long maintained, was his original calling.

Also Read | Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: ‘I can’t show a single image of it’

In a conversation with this reporter in 2013, Singh had recalled telling the legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar that he wanted to be a composer. “But Javed saab told me, pehle singer ban jao, phir composer bhi ban jaana (First become a singer, then become a composer as well). I am following his advice… Composers like my voice and I enjoy singing but what I really love is producing and programming music. One needs to have fun with what is being done,” he had said.

Singh first came into the spotlight during the reality show Fame Gurukul (Sony), where he lost in the finals. “I was 18 then and the show put me out there. It gave me the chance I needed to stay back in Mumbai,” he had said, having spent long hours in the programming room between recordings, learning to use audio set-ups and arrange music.

Story continues below this ad

Singh grew up in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, in a household that encouraged him to study and practise classical music. Bollywood songs were largely off-limits. His mother, a devoted music enthusiast, enrolled him in lessons at the age of three under a well-known local teacher, Rajendra Prasad Hazari, who did not allow him to listen to popular music. He was told that if he wanted to learn something pure, he had to give up other genres.

Occasionally, however, the eight-year-old would catch Bollywood songs playing on the radio in another part of the house and slowly learned to identify golden oldies by Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. Ironically, it was this same guru who later urged him to audition for the television reality show, not wanting him to remain “teaching music to kids all his life”.

After losing the competition, Singh returned home and began working in the Bengali film industry. An offer from Kumar Taurani of Tips Music to record an album brought him rushing back to Mumbai. But the album, which took nearly a year to be recorded, mixed and mastered, was eventually never released. Disheartened, Singh again decided to return home.

Just before he was to leave, in 2010, a call from composer Pritam altered the course of his career. Pritam was looking for an assistant, and Singh’s name was recommended by his Bengali associates.

Story continues below this ad

His return to Mumbai coincided with a period when experimental directors were attempting new stories in Bollywood, and the music industry was reflecting this change. Singh fit seamlessly into this new environment. Working with Pritam sharpened his programming skills — casting the right singer, recording scratch vocals and arranging tracks.

One such scratch track sung by Singh led director-duo Abbas-Mastaan to select him for the fast-paced number “Jhoom Jhoom” in Players. “Phir Le Aaya Dil” was also originally recorded as a scratch version for the final singers to rehearse with, but Pritam retained Singh’s take. He went on to deliver hits such as “Tum Hi Ho”, “Kabira”, “Channa Mereya” and “Kesariya”, among many others. His recent collaborations with English pop star Ed Sheeran have also been widely popular.

Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing marks the end of a defining chapter in Bollywood music — and a return to the path he had always intended to follow as a composer and producer.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement