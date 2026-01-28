‘I got bored’: Arijit Singh reveals the real reasons behind quitting Bollywood playback singing, explains what’s next

Arijit Singh took fans and the music industry by surprise on Tuesday with the announcement that he is retiring from playback singing. The news, shared via his social media accounts, comes soon after the release of his latest track Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan. “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” the singer said in a post, later clarifying that he is only stepping away from playback singing and will continue to focus on classical singing and concerts. He shared many of them on his personal Twitter handle.

Arijit Singh says there are several reasons behind his decision

Now, fans are sharing posts from what is reportedly his personal Twitter account, where the 38-year-old singer opened up about the reasons behind his decision in reply to fans. Arijit explained that his choice was neither sudden nor the result of a single incident. “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he wrote.

Opening up about his creative restlessness, the singer added, “One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Arijit further revealed his desire to make space for new talent in the industry. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he added.

What’s next for Arijit Singh

While confirming the end of his playback singing career, Arijit reassured fans on Tuesday that music will remain a central part of his life. “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready,” he said.

The singer also expressed his desires to go going back to his roots. “I am going back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he wrote.

He also clarified that he would honour all existing commitments. “I still have to finish some pending commitments. So, you might get some releases this year.”

Reactions to Arijit Singh’s announcement

The announcement sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with fans and fellow artists expressing shock and admiration

Veteran singer Udit Narayan spoke to SCREEN and said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, rewards, fame, money, and stage craze, he saw all of it in its best form. It’s his decision if he wishes to retire, but he won’t leave music. It’s his choice, but his work is etched in people’s heart and it will forever be there.”

Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to share his admiration for the singer. He wrote, “Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft!”

Singer and composer Amaal Mallik, who was seen in Bigg Boss 19, wrote, “So lost after hearing this… I don’t get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan.”

Badshah wrote, “Sadiyon mein ek.”

Arijit Singh’s playback journey

Arijit Singh began his professional music career in 2010, working as an assistant to composer Pritam. Soon after, he emerged as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices, delivering chart-topping hits like Phir Le Aayaa Dil, Tum Hi Ho, Kabira, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Jaan Nisaar, and the title track of Kalank. Over the years, Arijit’s extraordinary talent has earned him two National Film Awards for Binte Dil and Kesariya, making him one of the most influential playback singers of his generation.