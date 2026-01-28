‘I got bored’: Arijit Singh reveals the real reasons behind quitting Bollywood playback singing, explains what’s next

Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, citing multiple reasons in a series of tweets.

google-preferred-btn
Arijit Singh retirement real unfiltered reasonArijit Singh has announced retirement from playback singing. (Photo: Instagram/Arijit Singh)

Arijit Singh took fans and the music industry by surprise on Tuesday with the announcement that he is retiring from playback singing. The news, shared via his social media accounts, comes soon after the release of his latest track Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan. “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” the singer said in a post, later clarifying that he is only stepping away from playback singing and will continue to focus on classical singing and concerts. He shared many of them on his personal Twitter handle.

Arijit Singh says there are several reasons behind his decision

Now, fans are sharing posts from what is reportedly his personal Twitter account, where the 38-year-old singer opened up about the reasons behind his decision in reply to fans. Arijit explained that his choice was neither sudden nor the result of a single incident. “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he wrote.

Opening up about his creative restlessness, the singer added, “One of the reasons is simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Arijit further revealed his desire to make space for new talent in the industry. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he added.

Arijit Singh Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing.

What’s next for Arijit Singh

While confirming the end of his playback singing career, Arijit reassured fans on Tuesday that music will remain a central part of his life. “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready,” he said.

The singer also expressed his desires to go going back to his roots. “I am going back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he wrote.

Arijit Singh Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing.

He also clarified that he would honour all existing commitments. “I still have to finish some pending commitments. So, you might get some releases this year.”

Story continues below this ad
Arijit Singh Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing.

Reactions to Arijit Singh’s announcement

The announcement sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with fans and fellow artists expressing shock and admiration

Veteran singer Udit Narayan spoke to SCREEN and said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, rewards, fame, money, and stage craze, he saw all of it in its best form. It’s his decision if he wishes to retire, but he won’t leave music. It’s his choice, but his work is etched in people’s heart and it will forever be there.”

Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to share his admiration for the singer. He wrote, “Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft!”

Singer and composer Amaal Mallik, who was seen in Bigg Boss 19, wrote, “So lost after hearing this… I don’t get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan.”

Badshah wrote, “Sadiyon mein ek.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: ‘You’re killing an artist’: What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood’s ‘unfair’ payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home 

Arijit Singh’s playback journey

Arijit Singh began his professional music career in 2010, working as an assistant to composer Pritam. Soon after, he emerged as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices, delivering chart-topping hits like Phir Le Aayaa Dil, Tum Hi Ho, Kabira, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Jaan Nisaar, and the title track of Kalank. Over the years, Arijit’s extraordinary talent has earned him two National Film Awards for Binte Dil and Kesariya, making him one of the most influential playback singers of his generation.

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
Ravi Kishan
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
'Akshay Kumar beat his worst critics with Tashan': Vijay Krishna Acharya
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Ajit Pawar flight crash
'It appears pilot could not see runway': Operator blames poor visibility
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Ravi Kishan
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
nudify apps
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement