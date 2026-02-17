‘Arijit Singh is more than heartbreak songs’: Anurag Kashyap reveals the ‘sad reality’ behind singer quitting playback singing

Arijit Singh’s recent retirement announcement from playback singing left the entire nation in shock. It also stirred a controversy about creative exhaustion and the future of musicians in the Bollywood industry. While some peers supported his decision, calling it a new phase, the singer’s fans were disappointed with the move. Now, in a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to Arijit’s retirement announcement, reasoning less ‘freedom’ for musicians within the industry.

During a conversation with Tried Refused Productions, he said, “When you give freedom and time to any musician, they will come out with something else. But, if you restrict them about the songs, or that it should be a hit, all the musicians feel bound. The fact that Arijit Singh announced his retirement, it’s because he was tired of singing the same thing again and again.”