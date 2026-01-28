Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer’s humble life explains shock retirement

Arijit Singh has decided to make his own music and return to Indian classical roots instead of belting out dozens of film songs every year. The celebrated singer announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday, much to the shock and disappointment of his fans. However, he later clarified that to them, they were never his “fans,” but merely his “listeners,” members of his “extended family”.

That approach is in sync with his larger philosophy linked to life. Despite being the highest paid singer in India, and one of the highest paid across the world, Arijit has always maintained a humble lifestyle, staying connected to his roots and giving back to society. Here’s a look at his net worth and how the singer’s fairly rooted lifestyle belies his professional reputation.

Arijit Singh’s net worth

As per Livemint, Arijit’s estimated net worth is around Rs 414 crore, with annual earnings going up to as high as Rs 70 crore. The net worth also includes multiple assets, including a palatial home in Navi Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore and a luxury car collection (including a Range Rover and a Mercedes) worth Rs 3.4 crore.

Most of his earnings come from playback singing, concerts, and brand endorsements. Arijit has lent his voice to over 300 songs across the last 15 years across languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali. He charges Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for each song recording. Since he’s released six songs already just this month, his earnings on that front account for Rs 48 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for just 2026 alone so far.

Last year, Arijit lent his voice to as many as 34 songs, including 11 non-film tracks. That makes his last year’s earnings around Rs 2.72 crore to Rs 3.40 crore from playback singing alone. Clearly, playback singing isn’t Arijit’s primary source of income. So even if he retires from that part of his profession, he has enough to get going for him.

Another major source of income for Arijit is the live concerts. Last year, music composer Monty Sharma claimed that Arijit charges Rs 2 crore for every live performance. However, for the two-hour concert show called Arijit Singh Live, he charges even upto Rs 14 crore, making him one of the highest paid performers in not only India, but across the globe. Arijit also earns significantly from the endorsements he does with multiple brands like Coca-Cola and Samsung.

Arijit Singh’s humble lifestyle

Despite earning in tens of crores every year, Arijit Singh believes in living simply and staying connected to his roots. His primary residence remains his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad in West Bengal. He mostly travels for work commitments. “He’s a recluse. He works from his village, which is very cool,” composer AR Rahman said in his recent interview with BBC Asian Network.

It was earlier reported that the singer’s children go to a local school in Murshidabad.

An extraordinary singer with an ordinary way of life.. ..@arijitsingh commands respect.

Arijit “A common man” at his son’s school ❤️ অসাধারণ হয়েও অতি সাধারন ভাবে থাকা যায়… কিন্তু সেটা পারে কজন !!!

ছেলের স্কুলে, আর পাঁচটা অভিভাবকের মতোই সাদামাটাভাবে গায়ক অরিজিৎ সিং ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8nG5rMfV0 — Dr. Anupam Hazra ডঃ অনুপম হাজরা (@tweetanupam) April 15, 2022

Even British pop star Ed Sheeran had to travel to Arijit’s village in West Bengal in order to collaborate with him on their last year’s chartbuster, “Sapphire”. In the music video, Arijit is seen driving Sheeran across the village streets on a scooter. At his native place, Arijit also runs an affordable eatery called Heshel, which serves food to economically disadvantaged classes at just Rs 40.

Arijit also has an NGO called Tatwamasi Foundation in order to “empower needy and poor youth, children and community realise their true potential by providing a platform that encompasses education, healthcare, sports and environmental initiatives,” as per its official website. “I want to generate money for others without actually touching that money, that’s the idea. I want to work on health and build small hospitals everywhere so that emergencies are taken care of,” said Arijit on The Music Podcast in 2024.

What’s next for Arijit Singh?

Given his net worth and humble lifestyle, Arijit has nothing to worry about life after retirement from playback singing. He now plans to focus more his music label Oriyon Music, where he’d compose and produce as much as singing. “He’s a great musician. He’s a producer. He knows the art of producing,” Rahman revealed in the interview.

“I wanted to become a publisher,” said Arijit on The Music Podcast in 2024. “I want to scout and curate for good and fascinating music things. That would create a culture,” he added. He also divulged his plans to start a music school since he’s deeply invested in music education. “Whenever I start my school, it’s very important to have a ground there. We need to play sports there. Because once we sing after playing, it’s easier on your lungs,” he added.

As the most followed artist on Spotify, Arijit has edged past global sensations like Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. Even YouTube charts show his songs have been streamed 15 billion times last year, a figure that keeps increasing every year. The Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012 facilitates a lifelong royalty to him, which may go up to even Rs 75 crore per year from one streaming platform alone.

Arijit also revealed that he also has plans to develop film projects in the near future. “When I first saw Satyajit Ray films, I changed as a person. So, I realized films have the power to change somebody, in a good or bad way. But they do impact your life,” said Arijit on The Music Podcast. He also referred to filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and James Cameron as the influences behind him starting his production house Oriyon Edutainment.