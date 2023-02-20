Arijit Singh addresses ‘gerua’ row, says ‘so much controversy over a colour’: ‘If Swami Vivekananda had worn white…’

Singer Arijit Singh broke his silence over the ‘gerua’ controversy’. The singer reacted to the row that had erupted after reports had surfaced in December last year that police denied permission for his February concert in Kolkata, which the BJP had claimed was due to Arjit singing a line from the Gerua song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022.

At the recently held concert in Kolkata, Arijit addressed the row over ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ for the first time and said, “So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?”

At Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022 in December, Arjit Singh took the stage and CM Mamata Banerjee and the audience demanded that he sings a song. He obliged with the song Gerua, as it was from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale and the star was present on stage. He sang a line from the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’. The event had been attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Prosenjit, Rani Mukerji, Shatabdi Roy, Arjit Singh, Babul Supriyo and other stars.

Days later, reports claimed that Arijit Singh’s concert, which was scheduled to be held on February 18, had been cancelled. A mud-singing fest erupted between the opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as the BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of being offended by Arijit’s choice of song. Gerua, as she has always expressed her anger about the ‘saffronisation’ of Indian politics.

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had clarified that the permission for Arijit Singh’s concert was not granted as a G20 event was also scheduled in the same area. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the accusations, saying that BJP was politicising the issue. The terma ‘gerua’ has assumed strong significance lately, especially after Shah Rukh Khan’s song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. The song came under fire for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ the colour saffron, as Deepika Padukone in the song was wearing orange. The sentiment was echoed by several politicians, while the film’s cast and crew did not address the matter publicly.