scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Arijit Singh addresses ‘gerua’ row, says ‘so much controversy over a colour’: ‘If Swami Vivekananda had worn white…’

Arijit Singh reacted to the row that had erupted after reports had surfaced in December last year that police denied permission for his February concert in Kolkata as he sang a line from the  Gerua song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022.

G20 Summit, G20 meeting, Mamata Banerjee, Arijit Singh, Firhad Hakim, Indian Express, India news, current affairsArijit Singh reacted to the Gerua row

Singer Arijit Singh broke his silence over the ‘gerua’ controversy’. The singer reacted to the row that had erupted after reports had surfaced in December last year that police denied permission for his February concert in Kolkata, which the BJP had claimed was due to Arjit singing a line from the  Gerua song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022.

At the recently held concert in Kolkata, Arijit addressed the row over ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’ for the first time and said, “So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?”

At Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2022 in December, Arjit Singh took the stage and CM Mamata Banerjee and the audience demanded that he sings a song. He obliged with the song Gerua, as it was from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale and the star was present on stage. He sang a line from the song ‘rang de tu mohe gerua’. The event had been attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Prosenjit, Rani Mukerji, Shatabdi Roy, Arjit Singh, Babul Supriyo and other stars.

Days later, reports claimed that Arijit Singh’s concert, which was scheduled to be held on February 18, had been cancelled. A mud-singing fest erupted between the opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as the BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of being offended by Arijit’s choice of song. Gerua, as she has always expressed her anger about the ‘saffronisation’ of Indian politics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had clarified that the permission for Arijit Singh’s concert was not granted as a G20 event was also scheduled in the same area. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the accusations, saying that BJP was politicising the issue.  The terma ‘gerua’ has assumed strong significance lately, especially after Shah Rukh Khan’s song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. The song came under fire for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ the colour saffron, as Deepika Padukone in the song was wearing orange. The sentiment was echoed by several politicians, while the film’s cast and crew did not address the matter publicly.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:00 IST
Next Story

Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana: Punjab CM Mann set to inaugurate Jamalpur STP

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Navya Naveli Nanda, Rani Mukerji 9 celebrity
Anushka Sharma, Navya Naveli Nanda, Rani Mukerji: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close