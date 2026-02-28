Arijit Singh drops first independent song ‘Raina’ after playback retirement, fans say ‘Arijit jaisa koi nahi’

As promised, Arijit Singh has returned with independent music. Weeks after announcing his retirement from playback singing, the singer dropped his first independent track on Friday in collaboration with Sheykhar Ravjiani. Earlier in January, Arijit had announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans shocked. While Arijit initially mentioned his retirement from playback singing on Instagram, he later took to X to share the reason behind his decision. The singer expressed his deep love for classical music and hinted that he now wants to focus on what he truly enjoys the most.

Arijit Singh’s first independent song after playback retirement

Titled “Raina,” the song was released on the YouTube channel Garuudaa Musiic. Composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani, “Raina” is sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. The track quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with praise for the singer’s soulful rendition. A fan wrote: “Arijit Singh jesa singer koi nh bhot different and dil sy gany wala.” Another user wrote: “Arijit once again proved that he is the number one singer in the country.”