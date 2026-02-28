Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Arijit Singh drops first independent song ‘Raina’ after playback retirement, fans say ‘Arijit jaisa koi nahi’
Composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani, “Raina” is sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya.
As promised, Arijit Singh has returned with independent music. Weeks after announcing his retirement from playback singing, the singer dropped his first independent track on Friday in collaboration with Sheykhar Ravjiani. Earlier in January, Arijit had announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans shocked. While Arijit initially mentioned his retirement from playback singing on Instagram, he later took to X to share the reason behind his decision. The singer expressed his deep love for classical music and hinted that he now wants to focus on what he truly enjoys the most.
Arijit Singh’s first independent song after playback retirement
Titled “Raina,” the song was released on the YouTube channel Garuudaa Musiic. Composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani, “Raina” is sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. The track quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with praise for the singer’s soulful rendition. A fan wrote: “Arijit Singh jesa singer koi nh bhot different and dil sy gany wala.” Another user wrote: “Arijit once again proved that he is the number one singer in the country.”
Arijit’s pending film songs to be released over the coming months
The singer recently addressed his fans on X and said that although he is no longer taking on new assignments, he is still completing a backlog of pending songs, which will be released over the coming months, possibly extending into next year.
He wrote, “This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener — it’s a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small. I will have to complete many songs. Don’t get involved in explaining things to people — how many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs; they will keep releasing until they are done — maybe throughout this year, maybe even into next year. Be peaceful. Try to step away from this platform. Read, love, meditate. Jay Devi!”
He also surprised audiences recently by performing in Kolkata alongside Anoushka Shankar. Videos and pictures from the concert soon went viral on social media.
