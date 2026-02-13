‘Arijit Singh back to his kingdom’: Singer drops first independent song after playback retirement. Watch

Arijit Singh’s recent announcement to retire from playback singing left the entire nation in shock. Now, the singer-songwriter has surprised fans by dropping a new song as an independent musician. However, one of his first independent project isn’t any typical peppy track, but actually a devotional one – Shiva Bhajan. Arijit decided to embrace his spiritual side on this new musical journey. However, he did not promote the latest release on social media, where he has millions of followers.

He dropped the Indie Shiva bhajan ahead of Shivaratri, which has been written by lyricist Kumaar. The music video was released on YouTube on February 9, and has already garnered more than 1 lakh views on the digital platform. The song, titled Oh Shiv Mere, is one of his first independent projects. While posting the video on his X handle, Kumaar wrote, ‘Thx u Arijit Singh for blessing this song with your divine voice (sic).”