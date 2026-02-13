‘Arijit Singh back to his kingdom’: Singer drops first independent song after playback retirement. Watch

After announcing his retirement from playback singing, singer-songwriter Arijit Singh has released a devotional song on his YouTube channel, as an independent musician.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Arijit Singh suprises fans with devotional song release after playback retirementArijit Singh suprises fans with devotional song release after playback retirement
Arijit Singh’s recent announcement to retire from playback singing left the entire nation in shock. Now, the singer-songwriter has surprised fans by dropping a new song as an independent musician. However, one of his first independent project isn’t any typical peppy track, but actually a devotional one – Shiva Bhajan. Arijit decided to embrace his spiritual side on this new musical journey. However, he did not promote the latest release on social media, where he has millions of followers.

He dropped the Indie Shiva bhajan ahead of Shivaratri, which has been written by lyricist Kumaar. The music video was released on YouTube on February 9, and has already garnered more than 1 lakh views on the digital platform. The song, titled Oh Shiv Mere, is one of his first independent projects. While posting the video on his X handle, Kumaar wrote, ‘Thx u Arijit Singh for blessing this song with your divine voice (sic).”

Check out the music video:

As soon as it dropped on social media, fans couldn’t keep calm after hearing the voice of their favourite singer in a devotional song. While some users were surprised with Arijit Singh’s decision, others supported the new venture. “Arjit Singh’s voice literally hits something different in this, the spirituality we feel in this is beyond the way we think,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “Arijit singing a Bhajan?? Are we sure?” “Arijit Singh back to his kingdom,” a third comment read. “Arijit Singh means something fresh and different every time,” a fan mentioned.

Talking about the newly released track, Oh Shiv Mere has been composed by Mandeep Panghal, with guitar and strokes by Shomu Seal and Swastik Shubham. The chorus has been voiced by Piyush Ranjan, Sakshi Holkar, Sonam Pathak and Mandeep Panghal.

Arijit Singh’s retirement

Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27 this year. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” While the singer didn’t specify the reason behind his big decision, rumours suggest that it was because of the biases internal politics of the Bollywood playback industry.

