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Arijit Singh announces first India tour since retirement, to perform in nine cities
Arijit Singh's last India tour was One Night Only – India Tour, which concluded in Delhi in March 2023.
Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour, which will kick off in January 2027 and conclude in May the same year. The playback singer will travel to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad as part of a tour celebrating his two-decade-long musical journey. The upcoming tour marks Arijit’s first major India tour since he announced his decision to stop taking on new playback singing assignments earlier this year.
Talking about the tour, Arijit said in a statement, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people, the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own.”
He added, “I am really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can’t wait.”
According to reports, the concert experience will feature 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics. The live production is being designed to create an immersive experience for fans.
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The tour is presented by Kotal Solitaire and produced and promoted by Team Innovation.
Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, said in a statement, “Every single detail of this journey is being designed to world-class standards, offering fans a live experience at a scale never seen before in his home country.”
Arijit Singh’s last India tour was One Night Only – India Tour, which concluded in Delhi in March 2023. The tour covered Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi.
Previously, announcing his retirement, Arijit Singh wrote on Instagram, “Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”
Despite his announcement, several of Arijit’s songs have continued to feature in films as part of prior commitments. These include “Phir Se” from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, “Ghar Kab Aaoge” from Border 2, all five songs from the Junaid Khan-starrer Ek Din, and “Tujhko” from Cocktail 2. He has also lent his voice to Salman Khan’s Matrubhoomi.
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