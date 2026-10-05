Arijit Singh announces first India tour since retirement, to perform in nine cities

Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour, which will kick off in January 2027 and conclude in May the same year. The playback singer will travel to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad as part of a tour celebrating his two-decade-long musical journey. The upcoming tour marks Arijit’s first major India tour since he announced his decision to stop taking on new playback singing assignments earlier this year.

Talking about the tour, Arijit said in a statement, “20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people, the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own.”