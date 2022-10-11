scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Are you a ‘Shehenshah’ among Amitabh Bachchan fans? Prove it with this Big B crossword

Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling hearts for decades now. He has an army of fans who would do anything to just get a glimpse of him. If you are part of this army, this crossword is for you.

amitabh bachchan birthdayAmitabh Bachchan turns 80 today. (Express Archive Photo)

“Hum jahan khade hote hain line wahin se shuru hoti hai.” In which movie did Amitabh Bachchan say these iconic lines and to whom? If you know the answers to both questions, keep reading. This is for you. (If not, settle down, get a cup of coffee and rattle your brain!)

As Bachchan Sr. turns 80 on Tuesday (October 11), we test how big an Amitabh Bachchan fan are you. Play this crossword puzzle to assess how up to speed you are on one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Start Playing the Big B Crossword Here

Wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday!

This crossword is part of The Indian Express’ new Puzzles & Games section. Try our other themed puzzles, and follow @iepuzzles for updates.

