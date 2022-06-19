The Archies’ Ooty schedule ends: Suhana Khan makes ‘nervous’ airport appearance, Khushi Kapoor gets a warm welcome at home

Khushi Kapoor on Sunday shared a collage of photos featuring her with her co-stars from The Archies. Sharing it on her Instagram account, the debutant actor announced that she, along with the team, has wrapped the Ooty schedule of the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Later in the day, Khushi Kapoor gave a glimpse of her room that was decked up by her family to welcome her back. While Khushi did not reveal whose sweet gesture was it but she expressed via emojis that she was moved by the surprise welcome.

Khushi came back to Mumbai in the afternoon. In a video shared on social media platforms, Khushi was seen being welcomed by her pet dog. The actor seemed happy to have reunited with her paw-friend. Later, paparazzi also spotted Suhana Khan exiting the Mumbai airport. Suhana, dressed in an all-black attire, rushed towards her car. A paparazzi account shared a video on which fans of Suhana expressed how she looked nervous. “She is so nervous,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “Let her go! why are you making her nervous.” Some also showered compliment on Suhana as they mentioned in the comments that she looked “gorgeous” in her airport avatar.

Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram) Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

Suhana and Khushi announced their debut project, The Archies, earlier this year. Suhana is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, while Khushi is Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s second daughter. Expressing his excitement for Suhana, Shah Rukh penned a post in which he mentioned, “remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!”

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Pathan. He also announced Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.