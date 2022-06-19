scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

The Archies’ Ooty schedule ends: Suhana Khan makes ‘nervous’ airport appearance, Khushi Kapoor gets a warm welcome at home

Zoya Akhtar on Sunday announced that the team of her upcoming film The Archies has wrapped the Ooty schedule of the film, which marks Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 9:17:33 pm
khushi kapoor, suhana khan in archiesZoya Akhtar's The Archies marks Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor on Sunday shared a collage of photos featuring her with her co-stars from The Archies. Sharing it on her Instagram account, the debutant actor announced that she, along with the team, has wrapped the Ooty schedule of the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Later in the day, Khushi Kapoor gave a glimpse of her room that was decked up by her family to welcome her back. While Khushi did not reveal whose sweet gesture was it but she expressed via emojis that she was moved by the surprise welcome.

Khushi came back to Mumbai in the afternoon. In a video shared on social media platforms, Khushi was seen being welcomed by her pet dog. The actor seemed happy to have reunited with her paw-friend. Later, paparazzi also spotted Suhana Khan exiting the Mumbai airport. Suhana, dressed in an all-black attire,  rushed towards her car. A paparazzi account shared a video on which fans of Suhana expressed how she looked nervous. “She is so nervous,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “Let her go! why are you making her nervous.” Some also showered compliment on Suhana as they mentioned in the comments that she looked “gorgeous” in her airport avatar.

ALSO READ |Suhana Khan looks adorable in unseen photos from The Archies dance rehearsals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram) Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post. (Photo: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

Suhana and Khushi announced their debut project, The Archies, earlier this year. Suhana is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, while Khushi is Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s second daughter. Expressing his excitement for Suhana, Shah Rukh penned a post in which he mentioned, “remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!”

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Pathan. He also announced Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

Best of Express Premium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
More Premium Stories >>

 

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement