Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

The Archies actor Tara Sharma shares photo with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan: ‘You guys are perfect for these roles…’

The Archies, bankrolled by streaming giant Netflix, will also see Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda making his Bollywood debut. The release date of the movie is still not known.

tara sharmaTara Sharma shared this photo on her social media.

Actor Tara Sharma, who will soon be seen in The Archies, recently shared a lovely birthday post for Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be seen making her debut in the Zoya Akhtar directorial alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

The long post was shared along with a photo which featured Tara along with Khushi and Suhana.

“A v #HappyBirthday & lots of good wishes lovely @khushi05k love from us all…fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too ❤️ Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too ❤️. My role is only little so time spent not huge but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent and humiltiy ah and sense of fun. All you kids kids! Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood😀. Lots of love ❤️ PS My standard joke when asked about the film is ‘I’m not Betty, I’m not Veronica, I’m a Mother! Said in a shocked, screechy way that annoys our kids haaha! But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don’t think anyone else would do them justice. Anyone guessing who’s Mum I play? Hint not one of these! #staysafe,” read the complete post.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 05:43:52 pm
