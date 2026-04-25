Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan loses Rs 87,000 in credit card scam, family laughs it off

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aayushmaan Sethi was recently duped of Rs 87,000 in an alleged credit card scam. The incident was revealed by the actor-couple’s elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, in his YouTube vlog on Aary Vlogs. While the situation initially caused panic, the family eventually laughed it off, joking that Aayushmaan is now a “regular customer” of fraudsters, given that he had previously lost Rs 80,000 in a similar incident.

A segment from Aaryamann’s latest vlog shows a visibly panicked Aayushmaan announcing, “My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000.” Archana, seated beside him, immediately responded, “Just cancel it. Call up the credit card company.”

Explaining what happened, Aayushmaan said, “They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven-day free trial.” A shocked Archana repeated, “Rs 87,000?” before once again suggesting, “Cancel the credit card.”

As Aaryamann burst into laughter, Parmeet corrected her, saying, “Don’t cancel the card—cancel the payment.” Still flustered, Aayushmaan asked, “Where do I look for that option?”—a remark that left the entire family, including Archana and Parmeet, in splits.

Aaryamann then teased his brother, saying, “You cannot take this money from mumma-papa.” Archana added, “This is your money.” Trying to defend himself, Aayushmaan quickly said, “I did this for dad!” Parmeet laughed, but Archana reminded him, “He will take that money from you. So what are you so happy for?”

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Parmeet replied, “I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he’s panicking over this.” Aayushmaan then attempted to contact his bank, but the number was unreachable, prompting him to exclaim in frustration, “Really?”

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When Aayushmaan was scammed earlier

Aaryamann then recalled another time Aayushmaan was scammed.

“When we were doing recce for my song ‘Choti Baatein’, Aayushmaan received a message saying around Rs 80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account—which he never got back,” he said.

Clarifying the current issue, Aayushmaan explained, “Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go… without asking my permission.”

Parmeet remarked, “You are always in a hurry.” An offended Aayushmaan shot back, “I wasn’t in a hurry. And I was doing your job.” He added, “You guys are not dealing with this. I am dealing with this. Nobody has any expertise here—I will fix it myself.” That once again left the family laughing.

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Aaryamann quipped, “Papa, your boy has become a man. He has been cheated.”

Later in the vlog, Yogita asked Aayushmaan, “Are you crying?” A stunned Aayushmaan replied, “No!” before revealing that he was playing video games. Aaryamann joked, “You just lost Rs 87,000 and you’re sitting here playing games?” Aayushmaan explained, “I have no option. They said it will take them 48 hours to respond.”

When asked the name of the website involved, Aayushmaan admitted, “I don’t know. I cannot recall the name of it at this moment.”

He clarified, “It is not some shady website. I am using it—it is fine and useful. But they confused me regarding the seven-day free trial. First they deducted a $0 transaction, which I approved. Then after an hour, they took away Rs 87,000 without my permission.”

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When Aaryamann asked if there was any way to contact the company, Aayushmaan replied, “They are making me speak to the AI only,” sending the family into laughter again.

Parmeet then suggested, “They must have some email option to reach their help centre. You can do that at least.” A disappointed Aayushmaan then remarked, “I have faced a similar fraud about a year ago.” Yogita jokingly responded, “That means you are a regular customer for people who do fraud.” Aayushmaan clarified, “That one was not under my control, so I got the money back.”

To which Parmeet pointed out, “Here, that is not the case. You pressed the button and gave them permission to deduct the money.”

This report on a financial scam is for informational purposes and highlights the importance of digital security. While the family shared this experience lightheartedly, readers are encouraged to exercise caution with online trials and credit card permissions to avoid similar financial loss.