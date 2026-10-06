Archana Puran Singh supported son’s love with a 6-year-older girlfriend: ‘The perfect couple’

Archana Puran Singh and her family have been sharing chapters from their personal lives on YouTube for nearly two years now. Archana, whose channel has nearly 1.3 million subscribers, is all about family vlogs, food challenges, and home tours. Her older son, Aaryamann Sethi’s channel, Aary Vlogs, has nearly 370K subscribers and often puts up daily vlogs. Recently, her younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, also started his channel, which already has around 50K subscribers, and in his latest video, he opened up about his love story with his girlfriend, yoga instructor Samiksha Shetty, who moved into their family home a few months ago.

In the video, Ayushmaan, who is six years younger than Samiksha, shared that they met through actor Yogita Bihani, who is Aaryamann’s fiance. Archana, while sharing her thoughts about their nearly one-and-a-half-year-long relationship, said, “I think you guys are the perfect couple. You don’t fight much. You are calm, she is calm. You both have such positive vibes. Everyone thinks that they are just made for each other.”

Archana shared that when she felt that their relationship was getting to the next level, she gave him some motherly advice. “I told you, ‘Ayush, you are getting serious about her’. Finding a nice girl is all about destiny, and if you have found a nice girl, then don’t think about timing, or ‘I am not ready’, because she is a really nice girl. You have found such a good girl, so you should just recognise that goodness and then hold it forever,” she said. Parmeet Sethi also praised their relationship and said, “You complete each other. It’s a solid, beautiful, positive relationship.”

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In the video, as Ayushmaan and Samiksha spoke about their relationship, she shared that she “thought of him as a kid” when she met him initially. At that time, she was in her “Devdas era” and both of them had just gotten out of bad relationships. She eventually found him to be “sweet, mature” as they started getting fond of each other. When Samiksha went through a medical crisis, Ayushmaan was by her side, and they eventually took their first international holiday to France and Portugal. She later joined the Sethi family on a trip to London.

Until this time, Samiksha was living with a flatmate in Mumbai, but when the flatmate moved out, she started looking for new accommodation, as the couple started talking about their plans of living together in the near future. Ayushmann then brought up the idea of her moving into his family home, with his parents, his brother and his fiance, and his grandparents, and Samiksha immediately agreed.

The couple recently started sharing their life on YouTube via Aary Vlogs and Archana Puran Singh’s channel, and with Ayushmaan’s new channel, they plan to share more about their life with the viewers.