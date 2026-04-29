Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan recovers Rs 87,000 lost in credit card scam, family mocks him

Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi recently shared that he was duped of Rs 87,000 in an alleged credit card scam. However, in the latest episode of Aary Vlogs uploaded on Wednesday, the family shared that he has not gotten his money back. In the video, Ayushmaan was seen walking around his house in a worn-out t-shirt, and looking at him, his brother Aaryamann commented that he should perhaps buy some clothes for himself since he had received his Rs 87,000 back.

Aaryamann said, “Rs 87000 vapis aa gaye. Khareed le t-shirt. (Your Rs 87,000 are back. Buy yourself a t-shirt.)” Ayushmaan, pretending to cry for comical effect, responded, “Ab kharid sakta hu main (Now I can buy it).”

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How did Ayushmaan Sethi lose Rs 87,000?

On Saturday, the episode of Aary Vlogs discussed the alleged scam that Ayushmaan had faced, as the family continued to make fun of him. They also shared that he had previously been scammed for Rs 80,000 and was now a “regular customer” of scammers.

Ayushmaan shared that he had shared his credit card details on a website and had signed up for a free trial, where they assured him that no money would be deducted for the first week, but, unbeknownst to him, the amount for the subscription to the website for the entire year was deducted at once. Archana tried to help him as they were attempting to cancel the credit card, but to no avail.

As his father, Parmeet Sethi, laughed at watching his son in panic, Archana wondered why he was behaving in this fashion, and Parmeet responded, “I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he’s panicking over this.” During this video, they were unable to resolve the issue, but it seems like they are past it now.

Fans want Ayushmaan’s girlfriend Samiksha to move in with the family

Meanwhile, Ayushmaan’s girlfriend, Yoga trainer and influencer Samiksha Shetty, is in the middle of moving houses. Samiksha is often seen in their family vlogs and has been on a few vacations with the family. Fans on Instagram have been asking her if she is moving in with the family, but she has not shared anything about it yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Shetty (@samikshashetty_)

On Tuesday, she shared a post with a “big update” where she was seen packing up her home. In the comments section, Ayushmaan asked her, “Aap kahaan move kar rahi ho madam? (Where are you moving to madam?)” To this, she responded with a thinking emoji and another emoji, shrugging her shoulders. One of their followers wrote, “Tell me she’s moving to Madh Island, please! Content is going to be so much fun and so fulfilling if she moves in.” Another follower asked, “Moving to Ayushmaan’s house?”

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Along with Archana, Parmeet and their two sons, Aaryamann’s fiance Yogita Bihani moved into their house a few months ago. Aaryamann and Yogita are renovating the house next door and plan to move into that house once the construction is done.

DISCLAIMER: This report on a credit card scam is for informational purposes and highlights the importance of protecting personal financial data. Always verify third-party websites before sharing card details and contact your bank or a SEBI-registered advisor for professional financial guidance.