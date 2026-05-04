Archana Puran Singh claps as son Aayushmann’s girlfriend moves in with them, jokes coffee machine is ‘dowry’

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lively household has welcomed yet another member, making their home even more full of love. Months after their elder son Aaryamann Sethi moved in with his girlfriend—now fiancee—Yogita Bihani, the family has opened its doors once again, this time for their younger son Aayushmaan Sethi’s girlfriend, Samiksha.

In Aaryamann’s latest vlog, viewers got a heartwarming glimpse into Samiksha’s big move. The video begins with Aaryamann, Yogita, Aayushmaan, and Samiksha visiting her previous home to collect her remaining belongings. Among the items, Samiksha was seen carrying a large coffee machine, playfully showing it to the camera and joking, “This is dahej (dowry).” Aaryamann quickly chimed in with a laugh, saying their father would be especially pleased with that addition. “He badly needs it.”