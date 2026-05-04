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Archana Puran Singh claps as son Aayushmann’s girlfriend moves in with them, jokes coffee machine is ‘dowry’
Previously, the girlfriend of Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi's elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, moved into their Madh home and are now planning their wedding.
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lively household has welcomed yet another member, making their home even more full of love. Months after their elder son Aaryamann Sethi moved in with his girlfriend—now fiancee—Yogita Bihani, the family has opened its doors once again, this time for their younger son Aayushmaan Sethi’s girlfriend, Samiksha.
In Aaryamann’s latest vlog, viewers got a heartwarming glimpse into Samiksha’s big move. The video begins with Aaryamann, Yogita, Aayushmaan, and Samiksha visiting her previous home to collect her remaining belongings. Among the items, Samiksha was seen carrying a large coffee machine, playfully showing it to the camera and joking, “This is dahej (dowry).” Aaryamann quickly chimed in with a laugh, saying their father would be especially pleased with that addition. “He badly needs it.”
The mood turned even more special when they arrived at the Sethi residence. In a dramatic yet sweet gesture, Aayushmaan lifted a shy Samiksha in his arms and carried her into the house. Watching from the balcony, Archana clapped with delight. Yogita and Aaryamann couldn’t help but gush, calling the gesture adorable, with Aaryamann adding that his younger brother looked genuinely happy.
“Mera chota bhai kitna khush lag raha hai. Congratulations to him.”
Later, Samiksha recounted the moment to Parmeet, prompting Aayushmaan to explain the inspiration behind his act. He shared that when his parents first arrived home after their wedding, Parmeet had carried Archana up four floors. Wanting to recreate that memory, he attempted his own version—albeit only up to the first floor. The anecdote led to playful banter, with Yogita teasing Parmeet, who laughed it off, saying: “You do all kind of idiotic things when young. I would never do that today.”
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The vlog also offered a peek into Aayushmaan’s newly renovated room, where he has thoughtfully cleared out an entire wardrobe for Samiksha. Aaryamann jokingly pointed out that his brother seemed to have spent far more on renovating a single room than what he and Yogita were investing in revamping an entire house. Aaryamann said: “You have taken double the money from mom-dad to revamp your room.” Aayushmaan responded candidly: “I was earning just Rs 10,000. Parents can do so much for their children.”
Aaryamann added that while the house he is renovating was gifted by his parents, the renovation expenses are being covered by him and Yogita. Notably, Yogita had moved into the Sethi home back in September, and the couple is now gearing up for their wedding.
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